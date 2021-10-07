Almost two-thirds of New Hampshire children 12 to 17 have been vaccinated in New Hampshire, according to estimates developed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Based on a survey conducted from Sept. 15 to 27, the bureau also lists the top New Hampshire reasons for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine: concern about side effects, mistrust of vaccines and a mistrust of government in general.
The data comes as schools in New Hampshire struggle with COVID-19 cases. The Raymond school board took its high school into fully remote status this week because of infections.
And as of Thursday, the state of New Hampshire reported seven schools in outbreak status. There were clusters in another 71 schools, and 256 active cases among students.
In an email, the spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services didn’t react to the Census survey. But he said the highly infectious delta strain of COVID-19 is the primary strain in New Hampshire.
“Even though children are less likely to experience severe disease and death, some children unfortunately will,” said spokesman Jake Leon. He said vaccinations will keep kids healthy and in school.
The news comes as Pfizer requests the FDA for approvals for a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
The “household pulse” survey is the 38th from the Census Bureau. The bureau developed it in an attempt to provide real-time data on how COVID-19 has affected people’s lives. Estimates are extrapolated based upon the results of 20-minute email surveys of families across the state and the country.
The bureau estimates that 106,220 New Hampshire children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received the vaccine and 54,439 have not, a ratio of 66% to 34%.
Half of those kids who have not received the vaccine live in families where parents are “definitely not” or “probably not” going to get the vaccine for their children, the bureau estimated. Others either were inclined to vaccinate their children but had not done so yet, or were unaware of the vaccine.
The Census numbers do not match up with data available on the state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. As of this week, at least one shot has been provided to 57,000 residents between the ages of 12 to 19, according to the DHHS website.
According to the DHHS dashboard, more children and teenagers are unvaccinated — 73,000 — than are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, DHHS has made a Mobile Vaccine Van available to anyone who wants to hold an on-site clinic.
Home Instead, which provides home visits for the elderly, is hosting the van at its Middle Street office in Manchester on Monday afternoon.
“Initially, it was just for our business, but I would like to open it up for more,” said Andrea Williams, the company operations director.
Appointments are required. People can register by calling 603-668-6868.