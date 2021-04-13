The U.S. expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine to meet demand by May even with a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot -- but a lengthy halt would upend some of President Joe Biden's goals and prolong the effort to inoculate as many Americans as possible.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday in a joint statement that they would pause use of the J&J shot after six women who received it developed a rare and severe form of blood clotting. The FDA signaled the pause would last a matter of days.
The sidelining of J&J, however temporary, leaves the U.S. with two other shots that already made up the bulk of its vaccination campaign --- from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. Vaccines from those two companies account for 95% of the shots allocated in the U.S. this week.
The White House said there's enough vaccine to continue giving shots at their current pace. "This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan," said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, in a statement.
Pfizer and Moderna supplies will be adequate to satisfy U.S. demand, said one official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as signs emerge that the U.S. is beginning to shift from a shortage of shots to a shortage of willing recipients.
The U.S. expects to have received enough doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of May to fully vaccinate 200 million people. It expects enough doses from those companies by the end of July to vaccinate another 100 million.
Still, any lengthy delay in the use of one shot could fuel vaccine hesitancy and would cast doubt on some of Biden's supply pledges. Biden's team has said repeatedly that all shots are safe and urged Americans to take whichever one they can.
Biden relied on J&J when he announced that the U.S. will have enough shots for all adults by the end of May, a pledge officials have regularly cited in recent weeks, but which Zients didn't repeat in his statement Tuesday.
Biden has also pledged to boost equity in vaccinations, which have so far disproportionately gone to White people in a pandemic that has disproportionately sickened or killed people of color. The J&J shot was being widely used in pharmacies and community health centers, which target at-risk communities, though Pfizer and Moderna still make up the vast majority of shots used in those programs.
J&J's shot, which doesn't require the same cold-storage conditions as Moderna and Pfizer, could also shrink the number of sites administering the shot if use is halted for an extended period. That would threaten Biden's pledge to make the vaccine available within 5 miles of 90% of Americans. Biden's team has stressed the need to make vaccines easily accessible.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health Corp. are immediately halting administration of J&J's vaccine, spokespeople for the companies said Tuesday. The pharmacies are two of nearly two dozen chains receiving vaccines directly from the federal government in a bid to increase the number of vaccination centers.
In recent weeks, the U.S. has made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and this week expects to have 28 million doses available, according to Zients. "This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the president's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office -- and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated," Zients said.
The U.S. vaccination effort has been gaining speed in recent weeks at the same time that a worsening outbreak driven by coronavirus variants is gripping the upper Midwest. And it is likely to heighten worry about vaccines around the world after similar issues caused delays in distribution of AstraZeneca Plc's shot.
AstraZeneca hasn't sought U.S. authorization yet but is already producing doses to fill a U.S. order placed last year. Biden's team hasn't said what they'll do with that stockpile, but ex-advisers have urged him to donate it to other nations.
The AstraZeneca and J&J shots are the same "platform," or type, of vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna's shots are based on a different platform.