WASHINGTON — The Republican-led Senate scrambled on Saturday to forge a bipartisan agreement on a $1 trillion-plus bill aimed at stemming the economic fallout from the growing coronavirus outbreak, as talks neared a deadline for drafting and passing the legislation.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers worked behind closed doors to reach an agreement in principle and to draft formal legislation to help individuals, small businesses and industries hard hit by the public health crisis, and to boost funding for health care efforts to control the virus.
New Hampshire cases
In New Hampshire, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced 10 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total number of identified cases to 65.
The new patients all are adults — five men and five women, DHHS said. Six had either a history of foreign or domestic travel, or close contact with someone diagnosed with the illness.
But four people, who live in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, had no identified risk factors, and health officials said that indicates additional community-based spread of the coronavirus.
Community-based transmission has been identified in six counties — Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham — as well as in the city of Manchester.
Half of the newly diagnosed patients live in Rockingham County, and one new case was identified in each of Grafton, Merrimack and Strafford counties. Two live in Hillsborough County, including one in Manchester.
Health officials said one of the newly diagnosed individuals is in the hospital, bringing to three the number of hospitalized patients here. Everyone else is isolating at home.
Biggest stimulus in history
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters he expects the final legislative package to be worth $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion, which would be the largest economic stimulus package in American history.
Combined with actions undertaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the administration, the prospective bill would have a $2 trillion net impact on a U.S. economy facing powerful headwinds spawned by the outbreak, according to White House officials.
“We’re getting closer and closer to an agreement,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who intends to hold a vote to pass the sprawling package on Monday.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said a number of issues were still outstanding but observed that lawmakers were “making very good progress” on the stimulus package.
A consensus appeared to be emerging on the general contours of the package and both sides were finding common ground on benefits for individuals, small businesses and people left unemployed by coronavirus, according to Republicans.
But with Monday’s vote deadline looming, a White House official said Republicans would move forward with legislative language even if no agreement was reached on Saturday.
“We’ve got to see legislative text. The American people and the American economy, markets around the world, need to see what we’re going to do, see how it’s going to deliver relief,” said Eric Ueland, President Donald Trump’s legislative liaison.
Republicans and Democrats wrangled in private over how to get money into the hands of individuals affected by the health crisis including proposals that would issue $1,000 checks to some Americans and use state unemployment insurance programs to provide income to those unable to work due to the effects of coronavirus on schools and employers.
Major U.S. airlines and their unions also called on Congress to include federal cash grants to support paychecks. But their plea did not appear to find support with senators or the administration.
First rapid test
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the test’s developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.
Cepheid said in a statement it had received an emergency use authorization from the FDA for the test, which will be used primarily in hospitals and emergency rooms. The company plans to begin shipping it to hospitals this week, it said.
The FDA confirmed its approval in a separate statement. It said the company intends to roll out the availability of its testing by March 30.
Under the current testing regime, samples must be sent to a centralized lab, where results can take days.
“With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them,” U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Saturday.
The diagnostic test for the virus that causes COVID-19 has been designed to operate on any of Cepheid’s more than 23,000 automated GeneXpert Systems globally, the company said.
The systems do not require users to have specialty training to perform testing, and are capable of running around the clock, Cepheid President Warren Kocmond said in the statement.
The company did not give further details or say how much the test will cost.
The FDA has been pushing to expand screening capacity for the virus while the World Health Organization has called for “order and discipline” in the market for health equipment needed to fight the outbreak.
Emergency decree in Italy
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic.
Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.
“It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period,” Conte said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that “only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed.”
Supermarkets, pharmacies, postal and banking services will remain open, Conte said, and essential public services including transport will be ensured.
“We are slowing down the country’s production engine, but we are not stopping it,” he said.
The government is expected to publish an emergency decree on Sunday to make the latest crackdown immediately effective.