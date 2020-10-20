The nation’s COVID-19 testing coordinator said Americans are experiencing “testing fatigue,” which is worrisome as more and more young people gather in larger groups indoors during the fall.
Many people, age 18-35, are asymptomatic but should get tested if they came in contact with someone who has COVID-19, said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant health and human services secretary.
“You can feel completely normal but still have a huge virus and spread it to other people,” Giroir said.
The nation is conducting 1 million tests a day, but it has the capacity to do three times that, he said.
“One thing we don’t have a problem with is the availability of testing,” Giroir said during a news conference in Concord with Gov. Chris Sununu and Deputy HHS Secretary Greg Hagan on Tuesday.
The COVID Tracking Project found that six states have seen testing rates fall in the past two weeks, even as cases have risen. One of them is Massachusetts, where cases have gone up 18%, but testing rates are down 11%. The other states are Kentucky, Nevada, Iowa, Wisconsin and Arkansas.
Thanks to robust testing at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and on other college campuses, New Hampshire has averaged more than 3,000 tests a day since August.
“New Hampshire has been demonstrating best practices, and you should be commended for that,” Giroir said.
Over the past month, the state’s seven-day average of positive tests for COVID-19 nearly doubled from 40 on Sept. 18 to 78 as of last Sunday.
The number of tests per week done in mid-October was 38% higher than the number in mid-September.
On Tuesday, Merrimack County joined the cities of Nashua and Manchester with a “substantial” number of COVID-19 cases, with 104 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.
Merrimack County public schools had 26 active cases compared to 11 in Manchester and one in Nashua.
“Some of our vigilance is weakening,” Sununu said. “We had an incredible run during the summer. We know there is a model that works, but we all have to take that responsibility very seriously.”
Giroir said a home-based test for COVID-19 could be a few months away, but past attempts to create one have fallen short.
“There hasn’t been a home-based test that is developed that really works yet,” Giroir said.
He remains hopeful of a breakthrough.
“Probably in a few months in the future, I think we will be at the point to have widespread home-based testing,” Giroir said.