A 90-year-old Korean War veteran is battling COVID-19 in a Nashua hospital after his family was unable to obtain the lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy — one of the treatments provided to President Trump two months ago — for him in New Hampshire.
Jack Meisel, 90, couldn’t get transportation to a Boston-area hospital that readily offered him the treatment, in part because wheelchair transport services didn’t want to touch someone with COVID-19, the director of his assisted living community said.
Meisel’s daughter, a nurse who provides consulting services to hospitals, portrays a health care system unable to quickly provide treatment that both federal and state officials had authorized a month ago. The cautionary tale takes place in a state that struggles with the highest rate of long-term care COVID-19 deaths in the country.
“I kept going down into rabbit holes. I got the sense nobody knew anything,” said Concord resident Joyce Meisel, whose resume includes past president of the New Hampshire Ambulatory Surgery Association and former senior director of surgical services at LRGHealthcare.
Her father is now at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with pneumonia and a urinary tract infection. Doctors have put him on oxygen and provided the antiviral drug remdesivir and two antibiotics.
Two of his daughters expressed aggravation over the inability to obtain an infusion of monoclonal antibodies in the crucial early stages of COVID-19, when the treatment is effective.
Meisel said her father’s Catholic Medical Center-affiliated physician approved the treatment but said the hospital does not administer it. Meisel said she contacted hospitals in Derry, Concord and Lebanon but got transferred from department to department and received no firm answers.
The treatment
A spokesman for state health officials said New Hampshire has received an allocation of the treatment from Eli Lilly and Company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Both companies received emergency FDA authorizations in November.
One must be at a high risk of COVID-19 complications to get the drug, said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services. The treatment must take place in a hospital because it involves intravenous administration, he said.
“Finding the right locations can be a challenge,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. He said hospitals received a very small distribution of the drugs, some as few as 10 or 15 doses.
Many infusion drugs are delivered at cancer centers, where patients struggle with compromised immune systems and should not be exposed to COVID-19 patients, he said.
The treatment involves laboratory-made proteins that are specifically directed against the spike protein of the novel coronavirus and block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal published last week, two former FDA commissioners wrote that 80% of antibody treatments are sitting around unused even while hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients.
“The biggest problem is logistical,” they wrote. Patients must get the treatment soon after diagnosis, the infusion takes several hours to prepare and deliver, and it must be provided in a safe location because recipients have COVID-19.
Drs. Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan said pilot programs are underway to provide the treatment in nursing homes. And use of the antibody therapy would reduce the crunch on hospital beds.
‘He never loses hope’
Meisel, who lives at the Arbors of Bedford assisted living facility, was taken to CMC on Sunday, his daughter said. The hospital had no room, and he was transferred to St. Joseph Hospital, she said.
During the day, Meisel speaks to his family on the phone; but he tires and struggles at night, said Eileen Nunez, a daughter who lives in North Carolina.
“He’s a very strong man and very hopeful. He never loses hope,” Nunez said. Meisel is a widower with six children. He was an electrical engineer and worked for Sanders Associates and later BAE Systems, she said.
Joyce Meisel said her father took a test on Dec. 18 and received his positive result on Dec. 20. She zeroed in on the monoclonal antibody therapy while watching a webinar.
Meisel said her father’s CMC-affiliated doctor didn’t know where to send her.
CMC spokesman Lauren Collins-Cline said she cannot address the Meisel case, but said the hospital has administered the therapy on a few occasions. Doctors consider symptoms, the disease severity, underlying conditions and timely treatment when deciding whether to recommend the treatment, she wrote in an email.
“It is not a universal therapy by any means,” Collins-Cline said. It can only be administered in an outpatient setting, and the ability to administer it depends on space and staffing, she said.
A spokesman for Concord Hospital could not find an official to address questions about the treatment. Although Parkland Medical Center in Derry lists the therapy on its website, a spokesman said the reference is not related to COVID-19 treatment.
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua has a very limited amount of monoclonal antibody treatment and is finalizing the workflow for its use; the treatment is not currently available, said Dawn Fernald, a spokeswoman for parent company SolutionHealth.
Meisel said she had most hope for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, which is associated with a medical school. Officials kept transferring her from one department to another.
“I couldn’t even leave a message,” she said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s acting chief medical officer, Dr. Jonathan T. Huntington, said the organization does not expect to offer the treatment widely, given its uncertain benefit, the considerable resources required to safely administer it and the small number of available doses.
‘Awful confluence’
Working through professional contacts, Meisel found that Tufts University Medical Center offered the therapy, and the hospital quickly agreed to accept her father when she contacted Tufts last Wednesday. Hospital workers provided a slot on Wednesday and Thursday, which was Christmas Eve. But she would have to get her father to Boston.
Peter Touborg, director of the Arbors at Bedford, said he contacted 12 wheelchair transportation services to book the transport.
But they were either too busy, low in staff because of the pending Christmas holiday or didn’t want to transport someone with COVID-19, he said.
“It was this awful confluence of events,” he said. Transport by an ambulance would probably run around $7,000 and not be reimbursable, he said.
Meisel said she thought about driving her father herself, double-masking and keeping the windows down. But that might harm his health, and she would be of no help to him if she caught the disease, she said.
The fact that CMC was full on Sunday means the state should take an aggressive approach toward use of the antibody treatments, she said.
“I feel for the people who are behind him in line,” Meisel said. “What’s going to happen when St. Joe’s fills up?”