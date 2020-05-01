Prison inmates are only tested for COVID-19 if they show all symptoms of the disease, alleges an advocate for one of the prisoners - an assertion the Department of Corrections denies.
The advocate, Salem resident Vincent Bitetto Sr., is in regular telephone contact with one of the inmates, he says. The high bar for an inmate to receive testing is likely why only 10 of about 2,400 people housed in state correctional facilities have been tested since the pandemic began, he believes.
“I think it’s important that anybody who has a cough get tested,” Bitetto said. “Just because they’re incarcerated doesn’t mean they’re animals.”
Bitetto has asked that the name of the inmate he's in contact with and their relationship not be disclosed for fear of retaliation.
The DOC website says the departments tests prisoners who are symptomatic or have had close, prolonged contact with an infected person.
Spokesman Laura Montenegro stressed that those are federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We monitor the changes as recommended by the CDC on a regular basis,” she said in an email.
Bitetto spoke to the Union Leader a day after the state’s top health official gave an explanation for the scant number of tests.
Commissioner of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette said people who are isolated in prisons don’t have much of an opportunity to be exposed to the virus.
"When we see corrections officers in prisons or jails in any facility and if we see them test positive, and we don't see it extending into the population, sometimes it's not necessary to go there," Shibinette said, referring to testing all inmates.
She said staffers can come in contact with the virus at the grocery store or any public setting.
Binetto said he's worried about asymptomatic transmission and that corrections officers aren't the only people entering prison. Parole violators and new inmates enter the system every day, he said.
Montenegro said the Corrections Department follows CDC guidelines for routine intake quarantines when inmates arrive at state facilities.
Eleven DOC workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have recovered, according to a tally on its web page.
Across the nation, officials have warned that COVID-19 can quickly spread through a jail or prison given the tight living quarters and an inability to social distance.
Bitetto said he spoke to his incarcerated contact on Tuesday and he had a cough. A fellow "pod mate" also had a hacking cough and hard time breathing, but has yet to be tested because he had no fever, he said.
“What are they going to do, start testing you when it’s too late, when they’re rushing you to the hospital?” Bitetto said. “This is no joke. It’s not harmless.”
The CDC lists nine symptoms for COVID-19. A cough or shortness of breath alone could signal the onset of disease all by itself and should be seen as a symptom, it says.
As for other indicators, such as fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell, at least two must be present and together qualify as being symptomatic of COVID-19.
Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this article.