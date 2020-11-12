University of New Hampshire officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases since Halloween weekend, and suggesting students stay in their dorm rooms as much as possible.
“For ultimate safety, consider sheltering in place — only leaving your room to attend classes and labs, to get meals, for safe exercise to study in the library or for other essential tasks,” Senior Vice Provost for Student Life Kenneth Holmes wrote in a letter to students on Wednesday.
Holmes said that since Nov. 6, a total of 66 students have gone home to continue their studies remotely. Of those students, 39 left voluntarily and 27 people were told to leave.
Face-to-face instruction at UNH ends on Nov. 20. All classes will switch to remote learning on Nov. 23; final exams end on Dec. 22.
“If you are planning to return to your permanent residence for the winter break, you should take every possible precaution to reduce your risk of contracting the virus before you leave,” Holmes said in the letter to students.
He instructed students to continue to submit their COVID-19 test results until they leave campus. Students are self-testing every four days at UNH.
Provost Wayne Jones said in a message to faculty and staff on Wednesday that there has not yet been any known transmission within a classroom.
“Our testing and tracing team has been very effective getting students into isolation and quarantine quickly,” Jones said.
As of the close of the business day on Thursday, there were 96 students in isolation and 393 students in quarantine in the UNH system, which includes campuses in Manchester and Concord.
Holmes said isolation and quarantine housing is now nearly at capacity on campus in Durham. Students being asked to quarantine are being sent home but are not allowed to take public transportation to get there, he said.
The map of active current cases issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed on Thursday that there were 105 active cases in the town of Durham.