Durham officials hope an aggressive plan of twice-weekly testing of all University of New Hampshire students will prevent more cases of COVID-19 and identify some others that might go undetected by town police.
A cluster of 11 cases, almost 40% of the total reported in Durham by the state Department of Health and Human Services, has been traced to a party at the Theta Chi fraternity on Strafford Avenue on Aug. 29. More than 100 unmasked people attended the gathering.
Members of the fraternity are in a 14-day quarantine.
UNH is testing students for the coronavirus using self-swabbing kits in a campus lab equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation and robotics, according to a school statement. Technicians working two shifts six days a week are screening at least 4,000 samples a day and generating test results in less than 48 hours.
“With the delays in national testing, it became clear to ensure a quick turnaround and a safe campus we needed to do our own testing, so we tapped into the extensive expertise at UNH to find the right resources and help establish our own testing lab,” said Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach in a statement Tuesday.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said that because of the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, UNH’s program is critical to preventing the disease’s spread.
He said it “ goes above and beyond what a state tracing program can accomplish.”
Selig noted that because police were not called to the party at Theta Chi, the infected students were detected by the university’s testing program.
“The broader community is no longer at risk because those people have been identified and quarantined,” Selig said.
Police often aren’t alerted to or able to enter large private gatherings, so the school’s program is the best way to identify potential exposure to the virus, said Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley.
Last week, UNH Health & Wellness Medical Director Peter Degnan and UNH Police Chief Paul Dean the Durham community in a public letter that a fraternity — now identified as Theta Chi — and a sorority were in quarantine.
Degnan and Dean also said students might have been exposed to COVID-19 by a non-student at a local Durham bar.
The state has since investigated the bar and determined that the infected person had no “unidentified close contacts.” For that reason, the agency is not releasing the name of the bar, said DHHS Public Information Officer Laura Montenegro.
If it could not identify everyone the infected person came in close contact with — defined as being within six feet of someone for more than 10 minutes — DHHS would issue a public notice, Montenegro said.
Nonetheless, she said, “ there is still risk associated with public locations in our communities.”
UNH is expected to release updated numbers this week, according to spokesperson Erika Mantz.