Officials at the University of New Hampshire in Durham are bringing home nearly 100 students involved in a study abroad program in Italy due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
River Valley Community College cancelled all day and evening classes at its Claremont, Keene…
Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton issued letters advising of their efforts to prevent the potential spread of the illness in school.
Kearsarge Regional High students returning from Europe asked to stay home for week over coronavirus fears
NEW LONDON — The superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District has asked a group …
Spokesman Erika Mantz said on Tuesday that UNH officials are following all of the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for individuals who have traveled to countries where there is an advisory for COVID-19.
In addition to China, the CDC now recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy, Iran and South Korea, according to a letter UNH officials sent out to the university community.
UNH students studying in South Korea have or will soon return to the U.S., according to school officials.
The students who traveled abroad are being asked to stay home and take their classes online this semester.
Mantz said because the affected UNH students are not taking campus-based courses, UNH officials do not expect these students to return to the Durham campus or move into student housing.
School officials have also asked the affected students to avoid contact with others, but no one is banned from entering public buildings on campus, according to Mantz.
That includes sports arenas, the library and dining halls.
On Tuesday afternoon at the Memorial Union Building, students who are enrolled in campus-based classes say they feel that school officials are doing everything they can to keep them up to date on the coronavirus.
Some students are nervous now that the virus has been detected in New Hampshire. On Monday, state officials disclosed that a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee had tested positive for the coronavirus after that person took a trip to Italy.
“I feel like everyone here was like, ‘It will never happen here,’ and now it’s getting closer and closer,” said freshman Morghan Dion of Northborough, Mass.
Junior Emily Clickner, of Goffstown, said the coronavirus won’t disrupt her plans to travel to Mexico for spring break later this month.
“I’m personally not scared for myself,” Clickner said.
Erica Eames, a junior from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, said she thinks the coronavirus is similar to many other viruses that have garnered a lot of media attention.
“We’re in New England. We get colds. We get the flu. We take precautions and wash our hands. You just do what your parents always taught you to do to prevent yourself from getting sick,” Eames said.
Officials at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester have also called home students in countries that the U.S. Department of State has issued warnings about. Those students will be taking their classes online as well.
In Claremont, River Valley Community College canceled all day and evening classes on Tuesday after officials there became aware of possible coronavirus exposure. A statement issued by administrators said that one of the college’s instructors had been in the presence of a person currently being tested for coronavirus. The exposure happened off campus, according to the statement.
While colleges and public schools are trying to navigate the coronavirus and its potential impact to the state, some private employers are asking their employees to work remotely and to avoid both international and domestic travel.
At the same time, elected officials in Washington, D.C., are questioning the country’s ability to handle the virus and are pushing for a strong emergency coronavirus response package for states like New Hampshire.
During a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat if she is confident new policies put into place over the past few days will “allow states to test for coronavirus at a level commensurate with what this rapidly evolving outbreak requires.”
Schuchat responded that she was “optimistic” about efforts to increase testing capacity.
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., on Monday called on House and Senate leadership to reimburse states for the cost of their ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus.
“We can only succeed in containing the virus if states like New Hampshire can depend on the full support of the federal government for costs associated with the response effort,” Pappas said in prepared remarks on the House floor.
According to the website for New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, 11 people had been tested for coronavirus as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
One person has a presumptive positive result. Six people tested negative for the virus.
Tests are pending for four people, according to DHHS.