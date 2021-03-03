Some social restrictions have been relaxed at the University of New Hampshire after a drop in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
President James Dean announced Monday that the Durham campus will return to a yellow mode of operation, which means students are no longer limited to gathering only with students in their own residence halls.
Students will still have to gather in small groups and follow COVID-19 protocols.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Dean emphasized in his email to faculty, staff and students.
“We know that small indoor gatherings are just as likely to spread the virus as the so-called super spreader events unless public health guidelines (physical distancing, face coverings and keeping gatherings small) are followed.”
Dean said limiting unnecessary travel and keeping small social circles make a difference in slowing the spread of the virus.
Dean said no spectators are permitted for any athletics game, inside or outside.
The first home football game is scheduled for Friday and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston and streamed online starting at 7 p.m.
“We know this is disappointing for many of you, but there are opportunities to engage safely; the university’s main calendar lists a variety of other choices,” Dean wrote.
During a spike in cases after the start of the spring semester, UNH officials announced their decision to move to remote learning and restrict social interactions on Feb. 11.
In-person classes resumed on Feb. 24, but students living off campus were not allowed in any campus residence hall and on-campus students were not allowed to visit other halls, apartment buildings or off-campus friends.
At the close of business on Sunday, there were 127 students in isolation and 246 in quarantine within the UNH system.
There were 70 positive cases detected in Durham between Feb. 22 and 28.
On Tuesday, there were 97 students in isolation and 188 in quarantine within the UNH system, with 74 positive cases detected in Durham between Feb. 24 and March 2.
UNH is running classes in-person, fully online and in a hybrid model this semester.
According to spokesperson Erika Mantz, 48.3 percent of undergraduate courses are being taught in-person, 33.2 percent are fully online, and 18.5 percent are hybrid.
For graduate students, 52.8 percent of the courses are in-person, 38.9 percent are fully online, and 8.3 percent are hybrid.
There were 11,665 undergraduate and 2,392 graduate students taking classes at UNH in Durham this fall, according to the college’s enrollment census.