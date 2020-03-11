DURHAM -- Members of the faculty at University of New Hampshire in Durham are being asked to plan how they would teach their classes after next week’s spring break if there is a disruption due to a coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to members of the UNH community Wednesday, officials were clear that no decision has been made about the upcoming weeks.
“As part of our preparations, we are doing contingency planning, which could include options to continue courses online, adjust semester schedules, curtail classes or close the campus,” wrote Police Chief Paul Dean and UNH Health & Wellness Medical Director Peter Degnan.
There have been no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 illness at UNH. Dean and Degnan said if a student or staff member becomes ill, details would be shared and recommendations made.
Officials are telling students to avoid all cruise ship travel worldwide, to not travel if they are sick regardless of their destination and to abide by universal health precautions, such as washing their hands and disinfecting frequently touched objects.
Last week, officials at UNH announced they were bringing home nearly 100 students involved in a study abroad program in Italy due to concerns about coronavirus. Those students were asked to stay home and take their classes online this semester.
UNH has also canceled student programs in China and South Korea.
According to the Boston Globe, the University of Massachusetts system is moving to virtual classes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Boston University and Northeastern are expected to make the same announcement.
On Tuesday, officials at Harvard University announced they will transition from in-person to online instruction. Students are being asked to leave campus and are being told they will be completing their courses remotely until further notice.