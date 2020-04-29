Officials need to include experts who work in public health policy as they look to reopen sections of the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lucy Hodder of the University of New Hampshire’s Institute for Health Policy and Practice.
Hodder, who is a professor at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, spoke during UNH’s first COVID-19 webinar on Tuesday evening. The focus of the talk was on what health policy lessons can be learned from the pandemic.
She said if we do not include enough public health policy experts on the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force, New Hampshire could fail in its reopening.
“I think we can do it, but we do have to have sort of everyone at the table with that kind of planning or some of the things that have come out around this will get left behind, so again, that’s why engagement at every level is so important,” Hodder said.
Hodder served as legal counsel for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, when Hassan was governor.
Hodder joined Jo Porter, director of the Institute for Health Policy and Practice in Durham, for UNH’s first webinar.
Hodder said there has been no aspect of the health care system that has gone untouched by the effects of COVID-19 and that will likely lead to changes in that industry.
“Our health policy lessons here are how we build our health system really matters. We’re struggling to respond to an acute care crisis and ramp up for that in a very, very difficult to coordinate way because we weren’t really ready for universal access to testing and supplies and a way to coordinate that,” Hodder said.
Hodder said primary care and mental health providers have had to adjust to telehealth services and patients are realizing its potential.
Porter shared some analysis about the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state since reporting began in early March.
“Since the reporting began, we are seeing about 13 percent of reported cases requiring hospitalizations and about three percent resulting in death,” Porter said.
Porter said the Institute for Health Policy and Practice at UNH has created a resources page which is updated daily.
The next seminar “What is a virus? What is COVID-19?” is May 5.
The May 12 session is on immunology, vaccines and antivirals. On May 19, the focus will be on how rejecting science has affects the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
The final scheduled session on May 26 is on epidemiology and control of pandemics.
Each session features different experts. All sessions take place from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.