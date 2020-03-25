Officials at the University of New Hampshire in Durham are planning to postpone this spring’s commencement ceremony so they can hold an in-person celebration after the passing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message to graduating students on Wednesday, UNH President James Dean said they recognize what an “enormous disruption” this has been to their lives.
“I am so sorry that this has happened to you. We also understand that commencement is a really important ritual for students and universities, a time to honor and to celebrate your time at UNH,” Dean said.
Dean said UNH officials have heard “loud and clear” that students want neither a cancellation nor a virtual ceremony.
Dean said the school will not be able to hold the ceremony in May, but that officials are looking at various options to postpone it until it is safe to gather in-person again. He said they would be back in touch as soon as they know more.
“In the meantime, stay safe. Please be healthy. And wash those Wildcat paws,” Dean said.
People with suggestions on how to celebrate UNH’s graduates can send ceremony ideas to commencement@unh.edu.
Officials at the college announced last week that in-person classes would be suspended for the remainder of the spring semester. Students are transitioning into remote learning.
They are moving out of their dorm rooms this week. To ensure guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed pertaining to social distancing, students will only be allowed into their dorms during their reserved move-out time and can only have one person assist them. UNH officials are working to refund room-and-board costs on a pro-rata basis.
The deadline for dropping courses at the Durham campus has passed.