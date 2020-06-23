Students enrolled in classes at the University of New Hampshire are getting a sense of what the fall semester might look like with reduced density at residence halls and plans for remote learning after Thanksgiving.
During a Zoom forum on Tuesday afternoon, UNH President James Dean and Provost Wayne Jones talked with students about what they can expect when the academic year begins in Durham on Aug. 31.
“Instruction will be face to face, but with lower density. The vision here is that, in a typical classroom, density is going to be 50 percent or less in most cases,” Jones said.
“What that means is when you walk into a classroom, half the seats are going to be gone, or maybe blocked off.”
Jones said the goal is for every student in every course to get at least one full class experience with a faculty member every week.
Residence halls will also operate at reduced density, which means no triples or quads. Two residence halls will be reserved for quarantine space, Jones said.
Dining will look different this fall and staff members are working on ways to keep food services safe for students.
“You can say goodbye to helping yourself to pizza in HoCo (Holloway Commons). It’s going to be served up. It’s going to be served to you and some of the options, particularly the build-your-own options, are going to be very limited,” Jones said.
Dining facilities will operate at a reduced capacity of 50% or less.
Health screenings and monitoring will be required for all faculty, staff and students.
Every member of the UNH community, including visitors, will be required to wear cloth face masks in classrooms, labs and public areas.
Students will not be allowed to have guests on campus, with limited exceptions for family members.
Students had close to 400 questions for Dean and Jones.
Dean answered a question about what college officials will do if students party on or off campus. He said UNH’s success in holding in-person learning this upcoming academic year is based on how the college community behaves.
“We hope to be able to convince people to be safe. We know that college is a social experience, we know people want to be around each other, but being around each other, too much, too long, too close is actually going to be counterproductive because it’s going to mean that the infection rate is going to go up,” Dean said.
Students may initially get a warning but can be asked to leave UNH if they continue to break social distancing requirements.
Dean said they are working with the Durham community and local landlords so everybody gets the same messaging when it comes to public health and safety.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said on Tuesday that in Durham, face masks are strongly recommended by town officials.
“We would like to see active mask wearing and active social distancing. That’s still very important. It will be until a cure or a vaccine has been developed for this,” Selig said.
The reduced living capacity in UNH’s on-campus housing does not necessarily mean there will be more students living in downtown Durham this fall, Selig said.
Selig said many students who would have chosen to live on campus may now commute to Durham or live at home and take classes that are offered remotely.
Durham officials do not have the authority to enforce reduced capacity in off-campus student housing and they are not seeking it, Selig said.
“We are not evaluating any kind of new, regulatory framework that would limit off-campus housing capacity beyond current occupancy limitations,” Selig said. “We’re not aware of any legal authority that would even allow us to do such a thing in New Hampshire.”
Selig explained that current occupancy limitations are based on local zoning regulations. Multi-unit housing in the central business district can have more than three unrelated people in a unit, depending on when the structure was built.
Dean announced last week that the college will be ending Fiscal Year ’20 on June 30 with a deficit of up to $10 million, mostly due to the $27 million in refunds they provided students and their families after in-person classes were shut down this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean said that added costs to maintain a safe campus, combined with dropping net tuition, could lead to a $30 million operating deficit in FY21.
UNH has already furloughed or eliminated about 100 employees, Dean said.
Jones said during an interview on Tuesday evening that students are continuing to send in their deposits for the fall and that everyone at UNH can’t wait to get back to their primary mission, education.