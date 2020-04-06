Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are working to help health care workers and first responders learn how they can use ultraviolet light to disinfect their N95 respirator masks.
Jim Malley, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, says UV disinfection techniques do not offer a long-term solution but could help as supplies of N95 masks dwindle during the COVID-19 surge.
“These devices were meant for one use and then be disposed. No one is trying to replace that,” Malley said. “Our main task right now is when someone comes to us with a particular UV device -- and there’s many of them out there -- we can help them, because normally they don’t have the capability themselves, to figure out a dose.”
UV light works by penetrating the mask and damaging the molecular bonds that hold together the nucleic acids of viruses and bacteria to stop them from infecting and/or replicating in a human cell.
Malley said he and graduate student Castine Bernardy began working on discovering the appropriate UV doses based on the equipment health care providers and emergency responders were using.
“I think a lot of folks, unfortunately, don’t understand. It’s kind of complicated. It’s not just a light in a box or where you just wave a wand over something. I wish it were that easy but it’s not,” Malley said.
Malley said masks being disinfected with UV light need to be free of any substances on the inside and outside. Sunscreen, cosmetics and lip balm can block the UV light from working on a particular portion of a mask.
Malley said hydrogen peroxide vapor is another alternative disinfectant option for personal protective equipment during a pandemic. He has over 30 years of experience using chemical and physical options, particularly UV light, to disinfect water, air and surfaces from bacteria, viruses and protozoan cysts, according to a press release issued by officials at UNH.