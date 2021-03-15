As spring and milder weather return, police in Durham are worried students living off campus will start gathering in large numbers without wearing masks.
It’s already happening.
“Thursday and Friday of last week, when the weather was really warm, we had a number of parties, especially on Thursday afternoon and into Friday,” Police Chief Kelley said Monday. “We went from location to location breaking the crowds up as best we could.”
Kelley said on Friday evening they were busy dealing with crowds of 75 to 100 students partying.
“We received a number of complaints from our Durham residents that were concerned about what they saw,” Kelley said.
Kelley said police officers cannot enforce a local mask ordinance on private property. He is interested to see if the COVID-19 numbers within the student body population go up over the course of the next two weeks.
On March 8, UNH Police Chief Paul Dean and Marian McCord, co-chair of the UNH Testing and Tracing Committee, sent a message to the university community that reported the UK variant, B.1.1.7, was detected in samples of two members of the UNH community.
Dean said during an interview on Monday afternoon that after what happened on Thursday and Friday, school officials have made it clear that large mask-less gatherings cannot happen again.
“The difficulty with this week is this institution made the decision, because of COVID, to not have spring break,” Dean said. “I think the students are missing that.”
At the close of business on Sunday there were 102 UNH system students in isolation and 131 in quarantine.
There were 77 positive cases detected at the Durham campus between March 8 and 14.
According to information from the CDC, there have been 19 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant detected in New Hampshire. No other variants have yet been detected in the state.