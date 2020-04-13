University of New Hampshire in Durham will refund 50 percent of students’ housing charges, meal plan costs and mandatory fees after shutting down campus for the spring semester due to COVID-19.
Tuition charges will not be refunded, according to information provided by the business services department. Students have been learning remotely since the week after spring break.
If the refund results in a credit balance, students can request a direct deposit or leave the refund balance in their account to be applied to a future bill.
COVID-19-related refunds have been applied to student accounts at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester as well. They include 50 percent of student activity fees and parking/security fees.
Students who moved out of the UNH Manchester Downtown Commons residence hall after spring break have received a 50 percent refund of their housing and meal plan charges.
UNH Manchester is also not refunding tuition as they are also using remote learning.
UNH Durham students with questions can call 862-3600. UNH Manchester students can call 641-4189.