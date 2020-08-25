COVID-19 testing in the University of New Hampshire system shows that 99.73% of the results are negative.
As of Saturday at 8 p.m., 8,532 tests had been administered. Twelve staff members, eight students and three faculty members tested positive.
Nineteen of the positive tests were at the flagship campus in Durham, with two at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord. There were no positive tests associated with the Manchester campus and two positive tests were categorized as “other” locations.
Tests at the Durham campus numbered 7,082, including students, faculty, staff, contractors and “others." Results from 638 people from UNH Law and 261 from the Manchester campus were included in the results.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean is the associate vice president for public safety and risk management, and he co-chairs the UNH Testing and Tracing Committee with Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach.
They said Monday that they do not yet have results for the majority of students in Durham because they were instructed to be tested no earlier than eight days before arriving to campus.
Classes begin next Monday in Durham. Last fall, there were 14,895 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled there.
On Monday, over 2,100 additional tests took place at Wildcat Stadium and the Whittemore Center. Testing sites are expected to be busy this week.
According to UNH President James Dean and Provost Wayne Jones, only medical personnel in UNH Health & Wellness will have access to positive test results, which are protected medical information.
“We are working on two systems to help inform and protect the health of our community, while protecting individual rights and maintaining HIPAA compliance. One will enable faculty and staff to know if a student can or cannot be in a classroom or office. Another will allow anonymous reporting of individuals or groups who are not complying with COVID protocols,” Dean and Jones wrote in a letter to faculty and staff, which is dated Aug. 17.
Students at UNH and on other state university campuses will be required to test themselves for COVID-19 two times a week this semester. Other protocols include wearing a cloth face mask in classrooms, labs and public areas, as well as maintaining social distancing.
Dean has spoken to students online numerous times this summer to remind them that the success of in-person learning is in their own hands. He has said that UNH officials are working with the Durham community and local landlords to dissuade students from partying.
Durham officials are also doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the off-campus population. They have passed a mask ordinance that could lead to a $500 fine for repeat offenders.
On Tuesday, Town Administrator Todd Selig said they are confident that UNH’s testing protocols will help keep the community safe as campus reopens. He has analyzed the pre-arrival testing data.
“I thought it was really interesting that the majority of positive tests were of staff members. It just goes to show that we should be assuming that anyone you deal with out there in the world may have COVID-19,” Selig said.
All face-to-face classroom instruction ends at UNH in Durham on Nov. 20. Remote learning will take place until the last day of classes on Dec. 11, with final exams ending Dec. 22.