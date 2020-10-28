The University of New Hampshire is testing wastewater on campus to help track and detect cases of COVID-19 in the student population.
Paula Mouser, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, says university staff are collecting sewage samples from manholes connected to residence halls and checking them for the same biomarkers that are used in the nasal swab testing of students.
Students are required to test themselves every four days and submit their nasal swab samples to the lab at UNH Health & Wellness.
“We track the trends through time and whenever there is a known infection in a dorm, we see the biomarkers increase,” Mouser said.
When students who have tested positive are sent to isolate in one of the school’s two residence halls meant for quarantining, there is a decrease in the biomarkers elsewhere.
“It essentially confirms that these strategies are working,” Mouser said. “It’s an incredibly useful tool and is something that is being done all across the United States and on other campuses as well.”
Even though it is considered a respiratory illness, when people are infected with COVID-19, the virus is present in their gastrointestinal tract and released in waste which goes into sewer lines.
At UNH, wastewater samples are taken on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. The samples are processed at the Mouser lab with biomarker quantification conducted using a digital droplet instrument at the college’s Hubbard Center for Genome Studies.
“We continue to tap the research expertise at UNH to find new and innovative ways to keep our campus community safe and wastewater testing offers another means of tracking the spread of the virus,” Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach, said in a statement.
As of the close of business on Tuesday, there were 26 students in the University of New Hampshire system who were in isolation and 121 students in quarantine. Those numbers include the Manchester campus and the law school in Concord.
Town eyes options
Todd Selig, Durham’s town administrator, said the town is not testing wastewater off campus, but considers it is an option depending upon the course of the pandemic.
Selig said other municipal leaders are using wastewater data to inform the public about mask wearing and social distancing to understand how intervention strategies are working in their communities and to plan for medical facility needs.
“For example, we understand that Boston has been tracking biomarker levels in their Deer Island treatment plant for months and are currently sounding the alarms because biomarker levels are increasing exponentially,” Selig said.
Other campuses
Some institutions of higher education in the state are testing wastewater both on campus and in the community. At Keene State College, researchers are working with the city’s public works department to take bi-weekly samples.
Jeanelle Boyer is a professor of public health at Keene State. She said students are tested there using a nasal swab once a week, but the wastewater samples that come from campus, downtown Keene and the surrounding area are a useful tool to detect whether COVID-19 is circulating in the greater community.
“If rates are high in the city, we will be impacted,” Boyer said.
Similar to findings at UNH, when there is a spike in biomarkers in wastewater, there is a correlation to the number of cases in Keene.
There were 10 new COVID-19 cases in the city of Keene detected between Oct. 21 and Tuesday, but no positive cases on campus, according to the college’s dashboard.
Boyer said wastewater is an underutilized tool and since widespread testing of individuals may not be feasible, sewage samples could be used in the future if local and state officials decide to shut down to control outbreaks of COVID-19.
“This could allow for more targeted public health intervention,” Boyer said.
Boyer said researchers will explore other viruses in wastewater because that information can be valuable to protect against the spread of many types of disease.
Wastewater has been used to detect polio in countries where the disease remains problematic. In the United States, it has been used to track opioid use within communities.