Facilities at the University of New Hampshire in Durham are being prepared to serve as overflow and surge spaces for hospitals as well as quarantine housing for health personnel.
In a letter to the university community on Wednesday, President James Dean and UNH Chief of Police Paul Dean said they are doing so in partnership with the NH National Guard at the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department of Health and Human Services.
UNH officials said more than 45,000 pairs of gloves, nearly 11,000 surgical masks, 216 protective gowns, 4,800 N-95 respirators and 38 Tyvek suits have been collected to donate to health care facilities in the region.
UNH is also making laboratory equipment available to medical personnel as they work to combat the virus and ramp up New Hampshire’s testing, according to the letter.