Students at the University of New Hampshire will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, but all other social restrictions remain in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the campus community.
President James Dean announced they will resume in-person classes in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Sunday.
Dean announced on Feb. 11 that the college would move to remote learning. On Feb. 10, there had been 238 positive tests at UNH in Durham within the previous seven days.
Between Feb. 15 and 21, a total of 239 people tested positive for COVID-19 at UNH in Durham; the positive daily test numbers dropped to 27 on Saturday.
“We continue to closely monitor the data. If these encouraging trends continue after the next complete testing cycle (Thursday), we will further reduce the restrictions and hope to get back to yellow operations Monday, March 1,” Dean wrote in his letter on Sunday.
Under the current “orange” mode of operations, all informal gatherings are limited to no more than six people, students living off campus are not allowed in any campus residence halls and on-campus students are not allowed to visit other halls, apartment buildings or off-campus friends.
Dean said resuming in-person classes on Wednesday will give them two days to ensure technology is working and provides flexibility for the transition back to that form of learning. UNH officials say current data shows that face-to-face classes are not COVID-19 spreading events.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said on Monday that university and town officials met virtually last week to discuss how the college would move forward.
With COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, town officials are supportive of Dean’s decision to offer in-person learning with social restrictions, Selig said.
“It serves as a good incentive for all UNH students to make sure they are following COVID protocols,” Selig said.
There were 11,665 undergraduate and 2,392 graduate students taking classes at UNH in Durham this fall, according to the college’s enrollment census.