When lawmakers met on the lacrosse field at the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 2, at least 61 state representatives ignored orders, ordinances and policies requiring them to wear facemasks, according to a Union Leader tally.
The number represents 15% of the 400-member New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Two weeks before their meeting and swearing-in ceremonies, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in all public places, both indoors and outdoors, when a 6-foot distance can’t be maintained.
At the time, the UNH campus already had a mask requirement, as did the town of Durham, where the school is located.
Since then, many lawmakers have continued to defy the governor’s order to don masks in public.
They have stood firm even as House Speaker Dick Hinch, who did wear a mask, tested positive for COVID-19 and died a week after the UNH session, and Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, the second-ranking House Republican, announced she contracted COVID-19 about the same time.
As representatives prepare to resume meeting at the State House, it’s unclear how many will maintain their anti-mask fervor.
Meanwhile, four members of Congress have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being cloistered in tight spaces with others who refused to wear masks as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Last week, the U.S. House voted to impose a $500 fine on any member who does not wear a facial covering on the House floor.
Maskers want rule
In New Hampshire, Democrats and some Republicans are dismayed at the unwillingness of House leadership to enforce a mask requirement, said Renny Cushing, the Democratic minority leader.
“We have no faith that even if the speaker says wear a mask that it will be enforced at all,” Cushing said.
An unheard-of 130 state reps did not attend the organization session at UNH, most out of concern for their health with unmasked colleagues nearby.
Last summer, a House-Senate committee that oversees State House operations adopted a mask requirement, but Cushing said he would like Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard to set a rule requiring all members to wear a mask.
Packard and House Republican majority leader Jason Osborne did not return emails and telephone calls seeking comment for this story.
Most of the 61 who did not wear masks at the UNH event are in their first or second terms.
Few are from cities. The state’s four largest cities — Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Dover — sent only one representative who went maskless in Durham: Mark McLean of Manchester.
Few are from rural areas. None hail from Coos or Carroll counties, and only one is from Sullivan County.
Most are from suburban areas, such as Hudson, Goffstown and Seabrook.
All are Republicans.
One of them, Fred Plett of Goffstown, was seen laughing and joking with fellow state reps in videos from the Dec. 2 meeting. He came down with COVID-19 in mid-December, ended up needing to be intubated and was only released from the hospital — to a rehabilitation center — last week, according to posts his family made on his Facebook account.
‘Assumed to be exempt’The Union Leader compiled the list of those who did not wear masks at UNH from photographs taken by news media and others who attended the Dec. 2 event.
A reporter emailed all who had addresses listed on the New Hampshire House website. Although many previously have been outspoken about Sununu’s overreach and their constitutional right to refuse to wear masks, only a handful responded.
Three who said they did wear masks in Durham were removed from the list.
Josh Yoleka, a two-term representative from Fremont, wrote that the New Hampshire House gets to set its own rules. He cited unspecified medical reasons for not wearing a mask.
“Everyone who doesn’t wear a facemask should be assumed to be exempt for medical reasons or other exemptions included in any facemask rules,” he wrote in an email.
Newly elected Rep. Matthew Simon of Littleton said everyone at the UNH event was outside and at least six feet apart. He said people with medical conditions were placed even farther away.
“I didn’t see any scientific reasons to wear a mask that day,” Simon told a reporter. He said he is not going to be belligerent about mask-wearing and will abide by whatever rule Speaker Packard decides.
First-term Rep. Tom Ploszaj of Center Harbor directed a reporter to his blog. Initially, Polszaj said he does not wear masks, in part claiming that asymptomatic people who test positive for the coronavirus can donate their blood to help symptomatic patients.
After hearing from four constituents, he wrote that a mask requirement is not a constitutional violation, and “if there is even a slight chance of prevention, the wearing of a mask should be encouraged.”
Packard’s Chief of Staff Aaron Goulette said the House speaker has the authority to require masks be worn during sessions.
“However, having a rule adopted by the House that explicitly gives him the authority to enforce such a mandate would be the more clear route, if the body chose to adopt such a rule,” Goulette said.
The situation is different in the 24-member Senate, which is holding sessions and committee meetings remotely.
Cushing said he is concerned because some state reps don’t believe COVID-19 exists and see masks as a sign of oppression. If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, they should be allowed to attend sessions and committee hearings remotely, he said.
He called for uniform rules governing committees, where chairmen now are making rules that run the gamut. In the State and Federal Relations Committee, all members or a proxy must be present for votes on bills. In the Commerce Committee, the chairman has told members he won’t set foot in the State House until the fall.
“The tragedy is rather than being united and doing all we can,” Cushing said, “we’re debating on whether the pandemic exists and a mask requirement.”