Scott Hayward

Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward stands in the parking lot, where the Derry venue held drive-in concerts in 2020 and 2021 when it was unable to hold shows in its indoor theater due to COVID-19 restrictions.

 Kevin Harkins/Provided by Tupelo

This past February turned out to be the best month for Tupelo Music Hall since the pandemic forced the Derry venue to close three years ago, when owner Scott Hayward had to scramble to save his company.

While the concert business was in limbo, Tupelo sold to-go food — and toilet paper, which it offered at cost.