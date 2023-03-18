Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward stands in the parking lot, where the Derry venue held drive-in concerts in 2020 and 2021 when it was unable to hold shows in its indoor theater due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This past February turned out to be the best month for Tupelo Music Hall since the pandemic forced the Derry venue to close three years ago, when owner Scott Hayward had to scramble to save his company.
While the concert business was in limbo, Tupelo sold to-go food — and toilet paper, which it offered at cost.
“We were basically selling food and making food for people. A lot of people ran out of toilet paper,” Hayward said last week. “Anything we could do for our patrons, we wanted to stay in their minds.”
By the summer of 2020, Tupelo was hosting shows in the parking lot and generating enough income to pay the bills.
“The first year, we did 115 shows in our parking lot,” Hayward said, about 60% more than it would have hosted indoors.
After a brief run holding half-capacity indoor shows in December 2020 — which turned out to be a money-loser — the venue began hosting regular indoor shows again in August 2021, when Three Dog Night appeared after several COVID cancellations.
Tupelo hasn’t had a cancellation in six months. Now Hayward faces the usual challenges — like competition.
“We’re known for big bands in a small space, and we haven’t been able to do as many of them because there aren’t as many out there,” said Hayward, whose venue can hold nearly 700 people.
“Instead of having 30 decent-sized artists come up to our area in a month, we’re getting maybe 10. Well, guess what, everybody else is trying to get the same artists.”
Tupelo also is competing with other venues hoping to draw an aging audience.
“Our crowd — 55 to 75 is really the meat and potatoes of our demographic for our patrons,” Hayward said. “A lot of those people, they’re still slowly coming back.”