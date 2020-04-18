Nobody likes good beer going to waste.
And that includes many of the independent brewers across the state who now have permission to donate kegs of aging beer to distilleries to be further refined into hand sanitizer.
With restaurants and taprooms closed to dine-in customers, the “tens of thousands of dollars” in inventory across the state’s more than 80 breweries would eventually have to be dumped, according to Jeffrey Cozzens, CEO and cofounder of Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton and president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association.
Some seasonal beers won’t sell well going into the summer months, said Rob North, owner of Great North Aleworks in Manchester.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission authorized breweries to provide aging beer to distillers to make sanitizer — a day after the request was made by the brewers association. Many distilleries have retooled operations to make hand sanitizer, which is still considered to be in short supply.
“Gettin’ it done #NH!” Cozzens wrote in a tweet. “Things happen FAST when brewers, distillers and proactive state leaders come together to serve the common good.”
Previously, liquor manufacturers could only ferment or distill from raw materials.
The commission approved the request to accept the already fermented beer because of the high demand for hand sanitizer, according to an industry circular.
“This process would speed the production of distillers producing the sanitizer during a time of critical need,” the letter reads.
The day after the order, Great North Aleworks in Manchester donated six 53-gallon barrels of beer to Live Free Distillery to be turned into hand sanitizer. The project beer, a vanilla imperial porter, was being aged in rum barrels, North said.
“We weren’t really sure what we were going to do with it,” he said.
The brewery has a cooler full of kegs they hope can still make it to taps, but might need to be donated depending on how long the shutdown lasts.
Cozzens said the members of the association wanted to make a direct contribution to the effort against the spread of COVID-19.
“Our hope in overcoming this legal hurdle is that many of the state’s artisan distilleries will be able to participate in the process of making sanitizer, and will be able to do so in a shorter period of time than they otherwise would without our beer,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
Andre Marcoux, owner of Live Free Distillery in Manchester, said the beer will speed up the process of making sanitizer by about a week.
“It is already a somewhat finished product so I don’t have to ferment materials and wait days before I actually distill it,” he said. “It’s all ready to go. You throw it in the stills and start making alcohol.”
The amount of beer needed to make a gallon of sanitizer depends on the alcohol by volume (ABV), Marcoux said.
“If it is a lower ABV it takes a lot more beer to get a good amount of alcohol out of it. So if it’s 4% ABV you’re only going to end up with 4% out of that total volume of alcohol.”
The six barrels from Great North will likely make 10 to 12 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Marcoux expects to be making hand sanitizer for about another month with the demand he’s received for the product.
Great North Aleworks had already been donating fermented sugar to Live Free Distillery to be made into hand sanitizer and teamed up with a group of other brewers to brew a pale ale called “Gratuity” using galaxy, Amarillo and lemon drop hops. All proceeds will benefit the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association’s Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The contributors include Moat Mountain, Woodstock Inn Brewery, Smuttynose Brewing and Great Rhythm Brewing. The beer that will hit store shelves in early May will be distributed by Amoskeag Beverages.
“We are happy to be able to do our part. We are thrilled we are considered an essential business and still open,” North said.