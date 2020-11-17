City councilors in Dover will be considering an emergency ordinance requiring protective face coverings with a fine of up to $1,000 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
Dover, which is the fifth largest community in New Hampshire with just over 32,000 residents, also has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases currently.
Data on the NH Department of Health and Human Services map showed 82 COVID-19 cases in Dover as of Monday. Last Tuesday, there were 74.
City Manager Michael Joyal said on Tuesday the ordinance will carry up to a $1,000 fine under current health and sanitation codes if passed as written.
“There is urgency in adopting the requirements of this ordinance now given the United States generally, and New Hampshire specifically, have seen a dramatic increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections and exponential growth in recent days,” Joyal wrote to the council in an email sent Tuesday morning.
New Hampshire’s COVID-19 death toll hit 500 on Monday.
Dover city councilors adopted a resolution requesting the use of face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at their Aug. 12 meeting, but Mayor Robert Carrier said they have been getting requests for an ordinance, which could help local businesses owners trying to enforce their masking policies on customers.
Carrier said there is also a sense of COVID fatigue even though positive case numbers are going up.
“With the pandemic starting to spread across the country and all over the world, we’re in fear there’s going to be an uptick locally in some of the COVID cases,” Carrier said.
Carrier does not expect any pushback from residents or visitors to the city.
A number of communities in New Hampshire currently have face covering requirements, including Berlin, Concord, Durham, Enfield, Hanover, Keene, Lebanon, Nashua, Newmarket, Portsmouth, Plainfield and Plymouth, according to Dover officials.
Under Dover’s emergency ordinance, people will have to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Business owners, event organizers and social hosts will be responsible for making sure face coverings are worn.
Exceptions include children under the age of 2 and people with medical conditions which prevent them from being able to wear a face covering.
Diners can take off their face covering while eating and people working out can remove their masks while using gym equipment.
The Dover Police Department will be in charge of enforcing the ordinance if passed.
The proposed emergency ordinance will be introduced during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.