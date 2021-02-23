Up to 5,600 people are receiving vaccines each week at the state’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Nashua High School South, a drastic increase since the site opened more than two months ago.
“When we first started out, we were distributing about 100 vaccines a day. Now we are doing about 600 to 800 a day, seven days a week and 12 hours a day,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garrett Dupre. “We just opened up more appointment times.”
The drive-through clinic, which is run by the state with members of the New Hampshire National Guard assisting, is a well run operation with multiple stations and seamless transitions that have helped streamline the process, according to organizers.
“Today we are seeing a lot of first-dose patients,” Dupre said Monday while working through the snow, rain and freezing temperatures to ensure that people with appointments could get their shots.
At the height of the day, nearly three dozen cars were lined up outside the high school parking lot awaiting their first check-in point. Members of the National Guard then verified the name, date of birth and appointment time as well as various screening criteria before the vehicles were moved to one of two parking areas on site.
Dupre said there is one lot for Pfizer patients and a separate lot for Moderna patients, stressing the importance of receiving the same vaccine during the first round and second round of doses.
A second screening then takes place that includes a series of medical questions before a combat medic, flightline medic or civilian nurse is able to administer the shot, according to Dupre, explaining patients must then be observed for any possible adverse reactions for 15 minutes before leaving; the entire process takes place without leaving the vehicle.
“The process can be as quick as 20 minutes, or can take up to 1.5 hours,” he said. Wayne Tucker of Milford said it took about 45 minutes for him to receive his vaccination Monday. “This is all kind of like Third World stuff going on right here,” said Tucker, who was joined by his wife and daughter.
Although they were originally scheduled with an April appointment for their first vaccination shots, they were contacted by the state and provided with earlier appointment times.
“I was nervous, but this is well worth it so that we can hopefully see the rest of our family soon,” said Brenda Tucker. “I think this process was great for us.”
“I am just very relieved that we were able to get this done,” agreed Wayne Tucker, adding they already have their second-dose appointments on March 22.
Technical Sgt. Cody Lewis has been helping to distribute the vaccines for several weeks at the Nashua clinic site.
“As a military unit, we roll with the punches,” he said while the snow was falling steadily on Monday, describing the team as top-notch workers who have tweaked the process to make it near-perfect. Lewis, a medic in the Air Force, said he never envisioned this type of work at a vaccination clinic.
“We have people pulled from all different areas of expertise to make this possible,” he said.
Dupre, a field artillery soldier, said he typically works with rocket launchers but is now running a medical site. Everyone adjusts to the climate and steps up when needed, they agreed, noting there are soldiers, airmen, nurses, local firefighters, city police and retired medical professionals all assisting at the site to ensure it operates smoothly.
Although there are three tents set up at the outdoor facility to provide shelter and security for workers, most of the work is outside and under the elements.
“We are uncomfortable, but we push through it,” Dupre said during the snowstorm, adding soldiers are able to warm up inside the school during their breaks. “But our job is to make sure the patients are comfortable,” Lewis said.
There are about 41 National Guard members from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force helping at the site, as well as 20 civilian workers, according to Dupre. “By far most patients are very relieved and supportive when they are done,” he said.