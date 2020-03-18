To help restaurants weather the storm from an order to sell takeout only, Gov. Chris Sununu said a plan is in the works to allow restaurants to serve beer and wine to go in closed containers.
Most restaurants are not allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption based on their licenses.
Sununu announced the plan on Twitter Tuesday night.
"Appreciate the sacrifice many are making throughout these #COVID19 developments," he wrote. "We are working on a plan to allow for closed container beer and wine alongside takeout food from your favorite New Hampshire restaurants. More to come tomorrow." — Staff Report
Democratic senators seek help for jobless to get insurance
A group of Democratic state senators are urging Gov. Chris Sununu to set up resources to help the newly unemployed to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.
These laid off workers would be able to enroll in individual market plans on the health benefit marketplace.
“Ensuring health insurance for as many Granite Staters as possible is critical. Enrolling in a healthcare.gov plan can be confusing, and, as you know, the Trump administration has scaled back consumer enrollment assistance,” wrote State Sens. Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua, Dan Feltes of Concord, Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester and Tom Sherman of Rye.
“Therefore, we are requesting that you direct the New Hampshire Insurance Department to set up resources to assist Granite Staters enroll in individual marketplace plans.”
Feltes is a Democratic primary candidate for governor in 2020.
An aide to Sununu said the governor has been working with Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos on this issue.
Market Basket launches senior shopping hours
Beginning Thursday, Market Basket will offer senior shopping hours geared to accommodate the needs of customers 60 and older. The hours will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
“Our Associates really wanted to do this to serve many of our customers who are worried about their health,” said Joe Schmidt, supervisor of operations, in a statement. “We are proud of how hard the team is working to serve all of our customers and address their needs. This will mean longer hours for them but everyone is willing.”
Valley Regional reports first Sullivan County COVID-19 case
Claremont’s Valley Regional Hospital is reporting that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the hospital put out Wednesday morning.
Valley Regional operates a testing site for the novel coronavirus. The patient is currently recovering and being monitored, the hospital said. This is the first COVID-19 patient reported in Sullivan County.
“All proper precautions were taken with this patient to ensure the least amount of risk to our colleagues, patients, and visitors,” the statement reads.
Hospital staff is working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to identify all of the people the penitent has had close contact with in the recent days.
The hospital has instituted a general visitor ban for the time being, though it may allow some visitors on case by case basis.
“We urgently request cooperation from our community to adhere to these temporary restrictions that are so important to mitigate the spread of the virus,” the statement reads.
As of Tuesday afternoon's DHHS corronavirus briefing there were no confirmed cases in Sullivan County.
- Damien Fisher, Union Leader Correspondent
Restaurants continue to be hit
MANCHESTER — One of the newest establishments on Elm Street will close until the all clear for guests to return.
BluAqua Restrobar, which opened at 930 Elm St. in January, is taking a break during the ban on dining.
"We will get through this," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "We will come back bigger and better than ever! We look forward to seeing you on the other side of this. Stay safe." — Staff Report
NH Civil Liberties Union: release prisoners susceptible to COVID-19 illness
The people at high risk for COVID-19 illness should be considered for release from state prisons and local jails, the New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union said in a letter sent to state leaders.
The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers joined the civil liberties group in also asking police to limit the number of people arrested and incarcerated and for parole boards to expedite releases through medical parole and presumption of release for all people scheduled for parole over the next year.
In an email reply, Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks listed a number of efforts not earlier disclosed:
- Probation and parole officers are moving from in-person checks to phone checks. They are also concentrating on high-risk, intensive supervision and at-home confinement cases. They have been told to limit violations unless public safety will be compromised.
- Officials are limiting transfers between local jails, federal prisons and out-of-state prisons. Internally, officials are not transferring an inmate in a transitional unit back to a prison.
- Officials are reviewing inmates for release to home confinement when appropriate.
- Anyone entering prisons, transitional units or parole board hearings is being screened, which includes a temperature check.
- Corrections officials are working with the communication provider to ensure a stable network for telephone connectivity. The cost of a phone call from state prison is the second lowest in the country, at 1.3 cents per minute.
In a press release, ACLU-NH and the defense lawyers said that people involved in the criminal justice system are at a higher risk for COVID-19 because of their poor health and the close quarters they live in. Arrest, incarceration and court appearances can increase their exposure and is at odds with calls for self distancing, the organizations said.
"The longer jurisdictions wait to act, the worse this and the subsequent fallout will be," the letter reads.
New Hampshire has a disproportionate number of elderly in its prison system compared to other states.
“People who are older than 65, who are immuno-compromised, or who have underlying conditions must be moved out of New Hampshire’s incarceration system before COVID-19 affects these facilities,” said Robin Melone, president of the Defense Lawyers Association. “Similarly, police and prosecutors must take steps to reduce the number of people entering the criminal legal system during this crisis."
Melone stressed that the measures are being requested on an interim basis because correctional facilities put people at heightened risk of exposure.
“This is an unprecedented health crisis and requires urgent and creative steps to protect those most vulnerable to infection,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.
Last week, the state prison system closed to visitors and volunteers. Jails have taken similar steps.
The ACLU has also called for inmates to have access to hygiene supplies and timely medical care. Additionally, it says that jail and prison officials should use lockdowns or interruptions in routines such as exercise, visitations or phone calls should be scientifically supported and limited in scope.
It has also called for expanded use of home confinement or daily reporting requirements as alternatives to pre-trial incarceration. --Mark Hayward, Union Leader
NH State Library suspends statewide Inter-library Loan service due to COVID-19
Due to the current State of Emergency directives in New Hampshire regarding COVID-19 and current Center for Disease Control recommendations regarding behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19, the New Hampshire State Library will suspend its statewide inter-library loan operations beginning on March 18, with a projected end date of April 3.
Inter-library loan allows patrons to borrow items that may not be part of their own library’s collection but are available from another library in New Hampshire. The State Library coordinates this service; more than 500,000 items are delivered through inter-library loan in New Hampshire each year.
Van deliveries from the State Library to participating libraries throughout New Hampshire will cease during this time, and all online Inter-library Loan activities will be shut down as well.
Interrupting this service is an important step to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reflects the current closed status of the many libraries across the state.
The State Library will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation by April 3 to assess whether an extension of the inter-library loan service suspension is warranted at that time.
Part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the N.H. State Library promotes excellence in libraries and library services to all New Hampshire residents, by assisting libraries and the people of New Hampshire with rapid access to library and informational resources through the development and coordination of a statewide library/information system; by meeting the informational needs of New Hampshire’s state, county and municipal governments and its libraries; and by serving as a resource for New Hampshire. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
- Shelly Angers, N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources
Manchester needs cleaning supplies
City officials have asked the community for cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, disinfectant spray and any bleach-based cleaning product.
"We have a shortage for Manchester's essential employees, including our crews on the garbage trucks, our police officers and our firefighters," reads a notice sent from the office of Mayor Joyce Craig.
Anyone who would like to donate such supplies can put them in a box at the Central Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Laconia Humane Society making pet food available for the needy
New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia has launched a program to make pet food available for free for those experiencing hardship because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The humane society’s Pet Compassion Project includes an expanded “pet pantry,” which features a no-interaction pet food pickup at its location at 1305 Meredith Center Road. And if someone is not well, staff will deliver pet food while supplies last.
Those in need of pet food can contact NH Humane by email at reception@nhhumane.org or call 524-3252 during business hours
Charles Stanton, executive director of NH Humane, said, ‘If you or someone you know is unsure if an animal can be cared for, please contact us and we can talk through the situation and see if we can come up with a solution to keep you united with your pet.”
The humane society also welcomes donations to support its efforts to make sure pets do not go hungry in such times of crisis. Donations can be made at NHHumane.org.
Meanwhile, the organization’s offices will be open for those considering adopting a pet by appointment only.