A sixth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire after recent travels in Europe.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, an adult man from Rockingham County developed symptoms and notified his health care provider. The man had self-isolated upon returning from Europe and household members who have been in contact with him are in self-quarantine.
In a news release, DHHS said it has not identified anyone else who has been in close contact with the sick man.
DHHS also said despite increased testing, the department has not identified any widespread transmission in the state or anyone who has tested positive without risk factors such as travel or contact with a confirmed case.
The state is only testing people who show COVID-19 symptoms, and have either recently traveled, or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A state laboratory can handle about 90 tests per day, according to DHHS. As of March 12, the state has between 200 and 225 test kits available.
Manchester diocese makes changes to Mass
Bishop Peter Libasci sent a communication Thursday to priests in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester detailing changes to Mass in response to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19.
The measures include:
• having priests and lay ministers of Holy Communion wash their hands using an alcohol-based solution before and after distributing communion;
• assuring parishioners that if they are sick, they are not obliged to attend Mass and shouldn’t;
• suspending distribution of communion from the cup;
• suspending the Sign of Peace handshake or embrace; and
• suspending coffee socials and other gatherings after Mass.
A spokesman for the Manchester diocese said the Catholic Schools Office is developing plans to coordinate alternative, remote learning options with parents and students in case any school has to close.
The Catholic Schools Office has contracted with Google to provide Google Classroom, and diocesan and parochial schools will have mandatory faculty and staff training next week, the spokesman said. Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua announced it would be holding that training Friday.
Updates will be posted at catholicnh.org/coronavirus.
2-1-1 Hotline created for COVID-19 calls
State officials announced they have tapped the 211NH system to handle all COVID-19 related telephone calls.
“211NH will serve as a coordinated and streamlined process for any Granite Stater concerned about the coronavirus,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Residents can now dial 2-1-1 with questions and concerns about COVID-19.
211NH is the statewide, comprehensive, information and referral service operated by Granite United Way.
It replaces the current Department of Public Health Hotline (603-271-4496) for questions about the virus.
“I would like to thank the folks at Granite United Way and Public Health for working around the clock to stay on top of this evolving public health situation by making this critical resource available 24/7.”
Sununu, Senate Democrats embrace benefit changes
Gov. Chris Sununu and state Senate Democrats separately announced their support for several temporary initiatives to help workers and small business owners deal with COVID-19 related disruptions.
The proposed legislative package would waive the one-week waiting period before receiving unemployment for those out of work solely due to the virus.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Sununu said anyone who is quarantined or caring for themselves or a loved one, should be eligible to collect unemployment benefits while they are out of work.
Other changes would permit self-employed residents with COVID-19 to qualify for unemployment benefits, and make clear that any payments to affected employees will not end up raising the unemployment tax rate employers pay.
“We face a unique challenge that requires us to move forward with these reasonable changes so we can provide financial support for many Granite Staters facing undue financial hardship,” Sununu said.
Senate Democrats also endorsed the state applying for a federal waiver to cover the testing and treatment costs for uninsured workers dealing with the virus.
“We want to thank our federal delegation for their work to secure at least $4.9 million for New Hampshire to deal with the coronavirus,” said Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the Senate Health Care Committee he chairs will hold a hearing next Tuesday on the proposed changes to a pending bill (SB 507).
Virtual classes at UNH, Dartmouth, Keene State
University of New Hampshire President James Dean said after spring break, UNH Durham and Manchester will switch to all-online instruction from March 23 to April 3.
“Face-to-face classes are currently scheduled to resume Monday, April 6. We will keep you informed if this changes,” Dean said in a statement Thursday.
In a letter sent to members of the UNH community Thursday, Dean said college officials are “trying to balance advice and guidance from state leaders, federal agencies and health officials with the desire to fulfill our educational mission.”
Dartmouth College announced Thursday that it is cancelling all in-person classes until May 1. All undergraduate classes will be conducted virtually, officials said.
“Undergraduate students are asked not to return to live on campus for the time being, with a small set of exceptions who will remain on campus due to medical, visa status, and other reasons,” a statement said.
School officials said they will consider resuming on-campus classes starting on May 4.
“We will make this assessment by April 20 in the hope that circumstances will enable us to reconvene,” the statement said.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said the college will not hold in-person classes for two weeks following next week’s spring break.
“We will not resume face-to-face instruction until Monday, April 6 recognizing that some of our student, faculty, and staff members will be restricted from access to campus,” she said in the email.
All classes will be held online, according to Treadwell.
She said in an email sent to students Wednesday night that students traveling to high-risk areas for COVID-19 infections during the break or come in contact with someone with the virus will have to stay off campus for two weeks following the break and self-quarantine.
Updates
• The 12th annual New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival has been postponed, said co-chair Pat Kalik. The festival had been set to run March 19 through March 29. Kalik said a new date has not yet been scheduled. Ticekts already purchased will be honored. For refunds, email office@jewishnh.com.
• The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester has postponed the Foundation of Friends Breakfast — its biggest fundraiser of the year — until June 3 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester. The event had originally been scheduled for April 21. “Without your support, the day-to-day operation of this organization is in jeopardy,” the club said on its website and in messages to patrons. “WE NEED YOU THERE!”
• Manchester Chapter 408 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association is canceling its March and April meetings. The group hopes to resume activities in September.
Compiled from reporting by Union Leader staffers Shawne K. Wickham, Paul Feely, Kevin Landrigan, Josie-Albertson-Grove and Mike Cote, and correspondents Kimberley Haas and Damien Fisher.