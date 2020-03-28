Veterans Affairs clinics in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton will be closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, starting Tuesday.
Patients who have appointments at the clinics will talk to their doctors by phone, or with the video call service VA Video Connect, according to a news release from the Manchester VA.
The VA Medical Center in Manchester will stay open, said spokesman Kristin Pressly.
Earlier this month, VA nursing homes suspended new admissions and barred visitors, except to people in hospice care.
Veterans who need help with their appointments can call the VA Medical Center at 1-800-892-8384, extension 3199.