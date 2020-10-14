LITTLETON – Forty years after going AWOL from the U.S. Army and dealing with decades of post- traumatic stress and “anger issues,” William Fuller, 69, finally had government experts confirming those ailments and he looked forward to soon receiving Veterans Administration benefits.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the national clearinghouse that stores 60 million paper records of veterans, in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak in St. Louis, Mo., was completely shut down for three months.
Now, Fuller is one of thousands of veterans caught in a bureaucratic maze, waiting to receive those official documents they need for everything from getting a job or buying a house to even for families hoping to get World War II medals of a deceased relative.
“In June or July, I went to Burlington, Vt. to see somebody about my hearing and that person said after all those tests, these conditions are definitely service-connected, and they should be in touch with you soon,” Fuller recalled.
“We haven’t heard anything since.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, said at least 20 veterans just like Fuller have brought their cases to her.
On Tuesday, she wrote the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) Director Scott Levins, urging he come up with a comprehensive plan to break this logjam.
“After sacrificing so much in defense of our freedom, veterans should receive the support that they need and have earned in a timely manner, including all of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits they are eligible to receive,” Hassan wrote in the letter the Union Leader obtained.
No one to answer telephone calls
A customer service telephone line at the center isn’t even staffed, she said.
“For this reason, I encourage the NRPC to take all necessary steps to safely process military personnel records requests in an expeditious manner,” Hassan said.
In the agency’s most recent public update in late June, Levins said his agency would in early August move into “phase one” of reopening, answering the requests of those most urgently needed for home loans and employment requests.
As for other requests, Levins could give no timetable.
“We regret we are unable to provide a more optimistic forecast for the resumption of normal service levels,” the NPRC executive wrote. “We hope the above on-line resources are helpful and greatly appreciate your patience during these unprecedented times.”
Even upon reopening with 10 percent staffing last June 23, Levins reported there was still great risk to those working there.
“Despite the low staffing levels, its operations have been disrupted on multiple occasions due to exposures of staff,” he wrote. “As the pandemic continues to spread in the local community, additional disruptions are expected.”
Hassan said the first priority must be to keep the employees safe, but the agency must identify to Congress what additional resources it needs to clear this backlog.
Converting paper to electronic records
She also urged the agency to craft a plan to digitize all military records as most of those prior to 2000 are only available as paper copies.
“This antiquated system has seriously hampered the ability of many veterans to receive key documents from the NPRC,” Hassan said.
Fuller said starting in 2012, VA counselors and service officers in Berlin and Littleton literally turned his life around.
They helped him come to grips that his stress, anger and alcohol abuse were all linked to how he came to be less than honorably discharged in 1982.
After two honorable discharges for service during the Vietnam War, Fuller was later deployed to Korea where he worked with an infantry unit, helping to clear brush and keep watch amidst the so-called “no man’s land” that separated North and South Korea.
Fuller said one night he came upon a guard he had posted on patrol who was stripped down to his underwear, appeared to be praying and sat with a rifle on his lap.
Fuller had the soldier safely returned to base camp and said he told his superiors this man needed to get immediate psychological treatment and should be nowhere near a weapon.
Two weeks later, Fuller and his friends were sitting in a club, heard a gunshot and went out to find the same man shot to death in a guard tower.
'Lost faith' in chain of command
“It caused me to lose faith in chain of command and the Army. After I got home, I never went back. In 1979, I was AWOL for three years, I wasn’t running or hiding, stayed in my hometown in upstate New York, got a job. They found me, I went down to Fort Dix, N.J. and they sent my less than honorable discharge to me in the mail,” Fuller recalled.
Eight years ago, Fuller went to a VA outreach center in Berlin where he credited counselor Elizabeth Fleming with helping him get treated for PTSD.
Only in 2019 did Fuller think he might be able to get the VA to update his discharge as that would make him eligible for VA benefits.
Fuller said Krystal Letourneau, a veterans’ service officer in Littleton, decided the case was good enough that Fuller should apply for that change which he did last September.
“I’ve since had the VA in Vermont tell me they can’t get records from within their own bureaucracy,” Fuller said.
“It is making a lot of good people waiting a long time to get a lot of help.”
Fuller said this experience at least has renewed his faith in government in one respect.
“I can’t say enough about these veteran service officers; they do a damn good job,” he added.