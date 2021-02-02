Virginia will stop closing inactive E-ZPass accounts for the next six months to help drivers through the coronavirus pandemic, a change that came after questions from The Virginian-Pilot.
Last week, the newspaper published a story warning motorists the state was deactivating accounts for people who had not used a toll road for a year. Virginia has done this for years, but because many are staying home more and avoiding travel during the pandemic, the number of people who received a notice about an inactive account nearly doubled: from 11,700 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 22,100 in the same part of 2020.
Now, the Virginia Department of Transportation will stop this practice through mid-summer. But E-ZPass customers who have already gotten an inactive notice will still have their account closed if they don’t respond within 30 days.
About 1.8 million people are enrolled in Virginia’s E-ZPass system, and the deactivation of accounts has long frustrated motorists who, having missed a notice, think their tolls will be paid and end up with higher pay-by-plate bills instead. Adding to the annoyance for some is that state officials heavily push E-ZPass as the best way to pay, meaning even many occasional toll users sign up.
When The Pilot wrote about the issue in 2018, only two of 16 E-ZPass states, Virginia and New Hampshire, deactivated accounts for nonuse in such a short period.
A VDOT spokeswoman, Melodie Martin, said the agency has to send notices to people whose transponders have been inactive for a year because money that sits unused in an account that long is considered “unclaimed property” under state law. Last week, she said, the state Treasury Department authorized “a one-time six-month reprieve” from the notice requirement. That means the notices and deactivations should start again in late July.
The E-ZPass clause spelling out deactivation rules is buried in the fine print of a 2,200-word user agreement.
Ana Ley, 757-446-2478, ana.ley@pilotonline.com
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.