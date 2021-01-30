Diane Olimpio knows what people say about retirement: Don’t volunteer for anything for at least six months. Weigh your options. Take your time.
After a 40-year career in physical therapy, Olimpio retired early last month as director of outpatient rehabilitation services at Concord Hospital.
“I don’t think I was out for two weeks when I saw that call to action,” she said.
On Dec. 10, at his weekly televised COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Chris Sununu asked for volunteers to help in New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.
People with health care experience were needed, but also those who could help with transportation, technology, security and logistics, the governor said. “A lot of folks want to step up and be part of that solution,” he said, urging people to sign up at nhresponds.org.
Olimpio, who lives in Loudon, planned to retire earlier last year but stayed on to help after the pandemic hit.
Leaving felt strange, she said. “I should be stepping up, not stepping back,” she remembers thinking.
“So when this opportunity flashed across the screen, it really didn’t take much for me to say, ‘Well, what a perfect thing to do,’” she said.
Her husband, Joe, who retired from Fidelity as an IT systems analyst, was on board. A dedicated volunteer, he has built houses with Habitat for Humanity and worked in national forests in Arizona and here at home. “It’s just sort of his nature to give back and help,” Olimpio said.
Joe didn’t list his IT background on his volunteer application, but it turned out his expertise was just what was needed the first time he volunteered.
The nurses giving vaccines were struggling with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online program to register patients, he said. “So I kind of jumped in and helped them navigate through the screens while they were trying to do three things at once,” he said.
Before the pandemic, the state had about 1,000 volunteers available to help in emergencies through NH Responds, according to Jake Leon, director of communications for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Between March 1 and Nov. 30 of last year, another 1,740 people signed up. Since the call went out for help with vaccinations, another 1,800 have stepped forward, Leon said. “That’s a fourfold increase since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.
Volunteers ‘the critical workforce’
John Beland spent 37 years in the fire service, retiring as chief in Gilford. He now works as the emergency preparedness and response manager for the Winnipesaukee public health network, one of 13 such coalitions statewide that are involved in the vaccination effort.
“If you had ever asked me four years ago — and you could say this for anybody involved in this response — if I’d be doing what I’m doing now, I would say you’re crazy,” he said. “But here we are doing it.”
In all of the state’s emergency response plans, volunteers are key, Beland said. “They are the critical workforce for events like this,” he said.
His network has about 300 registered volunteers, from both clinical and nonclinical backgrounds. They currently support Lakes Region General Hospital’s vaccination efforts, but they will help at the state-run vaccination site at the local community college in the future, he said.
“As the pandemic rolls on, and the state pushes out more missions to us, we go to our volunteer list, we look at the credentials of the people, and we activate them based on the need and the skill set that we can bring,” Beland said.
Rick and Wendy Wilson of Laconia are two of those volunteers. He’s a retired pediatrician; she’s a nurse.
Both were involved in the state’s pandemic planning efforts a decade ago.
Back then, Rick Wilson was on the board at the Partnership for Public Health, which operates the Winnipesaukee public health network.
During the H1N1 influenza epidemic, Wilson was part of a team that developed an emergency response plan that could work in pandemics or bioterrorism or radiation events. They held some flu vaccination clinics “as a sort of test run of the proposed model,” he recalled.
But Wilson, 69, said he could never have imagined what New Hampshire, and the world, has gone through in the past year. “The hope was that we were preparing for something that would never be needed,” he said.
“I don’t know that you could ever be ready for something on the scale of this,” Wilson said. “Previous infections that were of concern — H1N1, SARS, swine flu — did not have the rapid spread or the severity of illness, especially the amount of death that is occurring right now.”
To help ‘was a calling’
Wendy Wilson, 65, has been a nurse for 40 years. She practiced as a nurse midwife and then spent 10 years as a professor of nursing at Lakes Region Community College, where she trained her student nurses as volunteer vaccine administrators.
“It was an opportunity for them to see public health, to manage larger crowds of people and see how that is done,” she said.
Last year, as the COVID-19 vaccines came closer to approval, both she and her husband “were feeling like the time had come to do something,” she said.
The Wilsons signed up as volunteers and went through screening and training. They are now helping out at vaccination clinics, including one last week at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Wendy’s nursing license expired two years ago, but she was able to reactivate it under one of the emergency orders issued for the pandemic, so she works as a vaccinator.
“I was so glad to go the first day,” she said. “It just felt like it was a calling.”
Rick Wilson’s medical license expired five years ago, so he didn’t fall under the emergency order. But his skills lend themselves to other tasks, from registering people at vaccine clinics to monitoring them for potential reactions after they receive their shots.
It’s not that the Wilsons were bored in retirement. They have been helping out with child care for their two young grandchildren three days a week since August.
Before the pandemic, Wendy said, they enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, biking and boating “and doing whatever we darn pleased.”
‘Enormous undertaking’
Rick Wilson said he and his wife have been “extremely cautious” during the pandemic to minimize their exposure to the virus.
“By doing that, we’re not only just protecting ourselves but also minimizing the chance that we might spread the contagion to anybody else,” he said.
While he knew as a physician how important that was, it didn’t feel like enough, Wilson said.
“For me, actually getting involved in the clinics was the first time that I felt I was doing something that was proactively working to try to bring this to an end sooner than it otherwise would,” he said.
Because they were working closely with first responders who are at greater risk for exposure, both Wilsons received COVID-19 vaccines.
Diane and Joe Olimpio, who are both 62, got their vaccines when there were extra doses available at the end of a clinic where they were volunteering.
There’s a role for everyone to help during these unparalleled times, Diane Olimpio said.
“It’s how to be part of the solution rather than complaining about the problem,” she said.
She said she’s grateful to have the chance to work at clinics in the Concord area.
“I’m doing something that will in the long run help my community that I served for so many years,” she said.
Later this week, she and her husband will be working at a clinic at their own 55-plus community of about 100 homes, vaccinating their neighbors.
DHHS’ Leon said the overwhelming response from volunteers to the health crisis “speaks to who we are.”
“This is neighbors helping neighbors. This is the community banding together and supporting one another, and truly one state acting as one.”
New Hampshire has never had to create a mass vaccination program on a statewide basis, Leon said. “It’s been an enormous undertaking,” he said.
“And this effort is going to succeed in part because so many residents have stepped up and volunteered.”