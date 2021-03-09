Eligible inmates and staff at the Valley Street jail will start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the jail on Wednesday, according to Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry.
In an online memo, Scurry said state health officials have scheduled a mobile deployment team for the jail. First-dose shots for staff and eligible inmates are scheduled for Wednesday and March 21.
Second dose shots will be provided on April 14 and 16.
Last week, two inmates out of 99 tested at the Hillsborough County jail came up positive for COVID-19. All 49 staff tested negative.