The year began with the rollout of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, which helped New Hampshire’s economy almost fully recover after being all but shut down by the pandemic in 2020.
Yet 2021 brought more suffering, here and across the country, thanks in no small measure to the more contagious delta variant. The U.S will end 2021 with more COVID-19 deaths than in 2020.
Now 2022 approaches, bringing with it a new wave of uncertainty. New Hampshire is dealing with record hospitalizations, soaring case numbers and a new omicron variant that experts predict will become the next dominant strain of COVID-19.
“There is no magic bullet here for any state to keep their numbers down,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday.
“States with the most restrictive policies have high COVID numbers. We have to constantly manage ourselves through it.”
As we enter a midterm election year, the debate over vaccine mandates — already political and partisan in the extreme — is destined to increase in intensity.
In November, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be tested regularly for COVID.
New Hampshire and nine other states convinced a different federal judge in Missouri to suspend the mandate. But on Friday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Ohio reversed that ruling, reinstating the requirement. Shortly afterward, three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to intervene and block the mandate.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, is authoring 2022 legislation to let any adult decline the vaccine if he or she morally objects to it. This would add to the current vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
Presidential pressure
As COVID cases are likely to grow in many states over the winter months, President Joe Biden will use the bully pulpit to pressure state lawmakers and private companies to adopt their own mandates, Lang said.
“It would only make sense for him to pivot and try to get as much of this done for him while he wages his own fight in court,” Lang said.
But, he added, “It’s not going to happen here.”
In 2019, Sununu picked Wolfeboro Rep. William Marsh to serve on his Economic Reopening Task Force, but Marsh left the Republican party last summer after the governor and GOP legislative leaders came out squarely in opposition to vaccine mandates.
“Never have we overcome a deadly viral disease without a vaccine mandate — polio, smallpox, other forms of measles. It is not something that is unheard of, and this is simply sound science,” said Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist.
“It is really what we ought to be doing right now.”
New Hampshire long has been a state whose residents value personal privacy. Often they have questioned big government demands on many policy fronts.
But few political observers predicted the level of vitriol and protest in New Hampshire that greeted September’s White House call to require 100 million Americans to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.
Hundreds of activists hit the streets all over New Hampshire to stage demonstrations. At one, they shouted down a State House rally hosted by a fervent ally of theirs, House Speaker Sherman Packard. They also staged a boisterous drive-around in the neighborhood of House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, one of the state’s strongest anti-mandate officials.
They pressured the Executive Council to turn down Centers for Disease Control funding for COVID-19, making New Hampshire the only state to reject the aid.
Nine activists were arrested at that meeting for demonstrating inside.
Six weeks later, Sununu convinced the GOP-led council to reverse itself, but only after it adopted a resolution decrying mandates and promising to block any efforts to enforce one.
“Our cultural spirit is embedded with this idea that individuals make the best decisions for themselves,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity and a former director of communications in the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We don’t like to be told what we can or cannot do. Almost two-thirds of the state adults weren’t born here, and that’s because they came here looking for this level of personal freedom. As a result, it’s a real challenge to impose any top-down government solutions, even for public health problems.”
While polls show Republicans were more likely to be hesitant to receive the vaccine, Sununu said that fails to paint a full picture.
“It’s not one sector of individuals, male or females, Republicans or Democrats, old and young. It cuts across all groups for a whole variety of different reasons,” Sununu said of vaccine opponents.
Foes: It hasn’t worked
Andrew Manuse, with one of the groups leading the fight against vaccine mandates and other restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID, said state officials need to be honest with the public that these vaccines haven’t worked as planned, he said.
“I’d love to see our elected officials take a look at the numbers themselves,” said Manuse, Rebuild NH’s chairman. “They have been getting it all wrong.
“They said all of this was going to help, and the numbers skyrocketed anyway. From a logical standpoint, you don’t expect to see vaccinated people getting a disease that they are vaccinated for. My conclusion would be the vaccine is not working.”
But Mindi Messmer, an environmental consultant and former state legislator, said Manuse is mistaken.
“These vaccines have been tested and on a much larger population than any other drug ever given approval by the FDA to be sold on the commercial market. It’s only after the post-approval stage of pharmaceuticals that you can get studies which later find side effects,” Messmer said.
“We know these vaccines are safe and effective.”
However, Messmer agreed with vaccine mandate critics who maintain the Biden administration’s ever-changing advice about how to deal with this virus has contributed to public skepticism.
“The messaging has been inconsistent and very poor from the CDC to the WHO (World Health Organization),” Messmer said.
“We all know science evolves and opinions can change with more data, but I’ve said for some time the federal government failed to be clear and decisive in so many ways and that’s been harmful.”
Sununu won’t ever give vaccine mandate opponents what they really want — a ban on letting private companies require vaccines as a condition of employment or for the public to access services.
“I don’t think you can have it both ways,” Sununu said.“If we aren’t going to mandate vaccines, from the government’s perspective then we can’t infringe on one group’s right to try, on their own, to take steps to protect themselves.”