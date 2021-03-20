Starting Monday, an estimated 200,000 New Hampshire residents who are 50 and older can register for COVID-19 vaccines. But with more people getting vaccinated, some tricky social situations are starting to arise.
People are eager to get out and resume their normal activities. But the ongoing public health threat means what’s safe for one person may not be safe for another.
Think of it as vaccine etiquette: What’s the proper way to behave so you are protecting yourself and your loved ones while respecting others?
Time to call in the experts.
First off, good communication skills are essential to proper etiquette, according to Daniel Post Senning, co-president of the Emily Post Institute in Vermont and a great-great-grandson of its venerable namesake. “Just be prepared to communicate, to be flexible, to respect where other people are coming from,” he said.
And in pretty much every setting, Senning said, “Safety supersedes etiquette.”
If someone is choking, for instance, no one minds if you knock over a chair to perform the lifesaving Heimlich maneuver, he said. If a friend or relative has had too much to drink, it’s perfectly acceptable to take their car keys.
During a pandemic, he said, “I think you defer to people’s sense of personal safety, and you accept people making choices that are based on their personal safety.”
Navigating the pandemic landscape is “new for all of us,” said Nikki Sawhney, director and founder of New England School of Protocol in Marlborough, Mass.
Even asking someone if they’ve been vaccinated can be considered rude, “because you are perhaps crossing some boundaries,” she said. “So courtesy, grace, is very important in asking those kinds of questions.”
“Regardless of what the situation is, you want to treat people the way you want to be treated,” Sawhney said. “That’s just the golden rule of etiquette.”
Senning and his cousin Lizzie Post co-host the weekly podcast “Awesome Etiquette,” answering listeners’ questions about social dilemmas. In that spirit, we posed some scenarios to Senning and Sawhney about proper vaccine etiquette as life inches closer to normal.
Dating
Is it OK to ask if someone has been vaccinated before you go out on a date?
Senning said you should first tell the person that you want to ask a personal question and explain your reason for asking — for instance, that you’re not ready to meet people in person until everyone is vaccinated. “That’s entirely reasonable,” he said. “People will understand that.”
Sawhney said dating is tricky because you know very little about the other person’s lifestyle. So it’s OK to ask, she said, “if you ask gently and respectfully and you communicate the reason for asking.”
You can also offer a safer date alternative, such as hiking, meeting in a park or a virtual meet-up, she said.
But don’t prolong the discussion, she said. “If your date has any questions, answer their questions and then move on to another happy topic.”
Weddings
Say you’re planning a fall wedding and you’re hoping you and your guests will be able to mingle and dance without wearing masks. Can you require your guests to be vaccinated before they can attend?
Hosts have a responsibility to protect their own health and that of their guests, Sawhney said. “You don’t want your event to be a super-spreader,” she said. “You don’t want your wedding to be remembered as the one where guests got COVID.”
However, she said, if you do decide to require masks, “be cognizant of the fact that some guests may choose to not attend.”
In many places, vaccines are not readily available, Sawhney said. Even those who have gotten vaccinated may not be comfortable getting together with friends or relatives just yet.
It’s delicate, Senning said. “As a host, I would say that you’ve got some flexibility and you’re in charge of the event,” he said.
But you can’t put a rule like that on the invitation, he said. “You would want to communicate directly with people in the most personal way possible, probably by a phone call.”
“I think people are going to understand it under these conditions, but you’ve got to do the work,” he said.
Ultimately, it’s the couple’s decision, Sawhney said. “Whatever they choose to do, they have to do it with respect and courtesy, and the guests have to be open to what the host and hostess would like, and not judging them and not holding a grudge.”
Family gatherings
For a family gathering where some will be vaccinated and others not, Sawhney recommends reaching out ahead of time to establish some ground rules. “Nothing like that personal human connection,” she said.
But she said, “Regardless of whether you are a host or guest, don’t be quick to react. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes, understand their perspective and above all handle the situation with grace and mutual respect.”
Suppose you’d like to go, but you don’t want the other guests to have close contact with your new baby. How can you politely ask relatives to maintain social distancing?
Senning said parents have a lot of latitude in setting rules about their kids, and that can be asserted at these first social gatherings.
“The whole social construct around parenting is that you’re doing your job well as a parent by figuring out the boundaries your kids are working with and communicating those safely and effectively with people,” he said. “Just let people know ‘we’re still maintaining social distancing.’”
On the flip side, if someone tries to hand you their new baby but you don’t feel it’s safe, Sawhney said, “Politely tell them that you would like to take a rain check on holding their beautiful baby.”
“Elaborate that this is for the safety of the baby,” she said. “Focus on how happy you are for the new parents and share in their joy.”
And it’s OK to skip an event if you don’t feel comfortable, Senning said. “Part of good relationships is setting boundaries and being clear,” he said.
Masks
So you haven’t been vaccinated yet and when you show up for a haircut or another appointment, the person providing the service is not wearing a mask. Can you ask them to put one on?
“Never forget the power of magic words,” Senning said. “‘Please’ turns demands into requests, this idea of asking someone to do something instead of telling them to do something.”
It’s best to call ahead to ask if masks will be worn, and again, safety supersedes, he said. “You can cancel an appointment if you know masking is not going to be a part of it,” he said.
Sawhney also recommends calling or texting in advance to ask about COVID protocols. “Whatever your reason is, it’s absolutely OK to ask the other person to wear a mask when you’re in such close proximity with them.”
Social norms
The pandemic has changed everyone’s sense of personal space. Handshakes are gone, and what used to feel like a comfortable distance to chat with strangers now feels dangerous.
Senning expects social norms will return fairly quickly after the health threat subsides. The handshake, he said, “is so ubiquitous and powerful in terms of what it does. It gives us a construct for physical contact between people who don’t know each other well, and we need that.”
But some people may not want to ever shake hands again, he said, “and I think we’ll be more accepting of that.”
Sawhney thinks it will take some time before such norms return, but it will happen. For those who have been directly affected by the crisis, she said, “It may be a longer duration for them where they’re cautious and they’re taking the same (safety) measures.”
But for the younger generation, it will come sooner, she said. “They’re already bouncing back,” she said.
Etiquette is timeless and universal, Senning said. Search data reveals that the topics people seek advice on are the transitional events in life, he said: births, weddings, graduations and funerals.
Emerging from these pandemic times will be yet another transition, he said.
The past year has been a sort of “stress test” for our social systems, Senning said. Yet despite everything we have been through, people still care about doing the right thing.
“We are social creatures,” he said. “We depend on each other. We’re born helpless, and we depend on our communities to give us what we need to live. And then someday we work in concert with each other to take care of each other.
“And figuring out how do you fit in that, and work and move in that, is part of the human task.”