CONCORD – Privacy advocates tangled with health care executives and state officials Monday over legislation to give citizens more control regarding vaccines and their personal medical information.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said the state should not be able to require a citizen to get any medical procedure, including immunizations for school children (HB 220).
“I can understand you have a child with compromised immunity, but some religions and some people truly oppose that notion of a mandate,” Lang said. “We can ... (debate) this bill to death, but I believe this is a fundamental right.”
Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said removing vaccine mandates will cause cases of preventable disease to grow as immunization rates go down.
“People do have a choice; they don’t have to be vaccinated; they only have to be vaccinated if they wish to be associated with activities that involve a lot of contact with the community at large,” Daly told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
Leslie Nuchow said her family moved from New York last September after her son was kicked out of public school after that state removed a religious exemption for citizens to turn down vaccines.
“New Hampshire stands as a beacon of freedom,” Nuchow said.
Opt-outs 'trick' people
Dr. Wendy Gladstone is a retired pediatrician from Exeter and opposed the bill.
“Think about medical freedom as freedom for children who are in danger of getting disease from children who are not vaccinated,” Gladstone said.
Many of the same speakers lined up for or against Lang’s related bill, which would require citizens to “opt in” to be included in a new immunization registry (HB 221).
Last fall, New Hampshire became the last state in the nation to create a registry; it makes citizens affirmatively ask to “opt out” of having their vaccine history shared with health providers and insurers.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, recalled marketers pushing for “opt out” programs from corporate leaders while he worked as a security officer in the health care industry.
“The marketing people always promoted that if we make it opt out, we trick more people to get their data from them,” Edwards said. “Your data is yours; it should require an active permission by you to share information with the government.”
Paula Minnehan, senior vice president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said changing to opt-in would be costly and time-consuming to administer for health care providers and insurance companies.