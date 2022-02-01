CONCORD — COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents urged state lawmakers to try to block a federal requirement that health care workers in government-run hospitals be inoculated.
But leaders of state- and county-owned health care centers warned the move could cost New Hampshire taxpayers more than $150 million in lost federal support.
This debate is at the front lines of the COVID-19 vaccine controversy after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 decision to let stand a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid dollars.
That federal rule requires that all workers have at least one vaccine by Feb. 14 and a second shot by March 14.
New Hampshire had been one of 12 states that unsuccessfully tried to block the vaccine mandate for health care workers.
State Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, who works as a nurse, said employees should not lose their individual rights to decline the vaccine.
While these employees are allowed to seek religious or medical exemptions, Cushman said that process is cumbersome and, at times, very restrictive.
“Sometimes they are almost set up to be a trap; it makes it very difficult to prove the severity of your belief,” Cushman told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Tuesday.
“The state needs to not condone this kind of treatment of people.”
Who would be affected
Cushman’s bill (HB 1604) would prevent the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, Glencliff Home for the Elderly in Warren and the 11 county nursing homes from requiring workers to be vaccinated.
Last July, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill (HB 220) that prevented anyone from being denied a public benefit or access to a government building or service because they were not vaccinated for COVID-19.
Exempted from that measure were health care facilities, public schools and child care centers.
Cushman said the workforce shortage is so acute that across the country some asymptomatic workers infected in recent months have been sent back into hospitals to work in specific settings.
“There are nursing homes permitting positively tested nursing staff to work, but not permitting unvaccinated staff to work,” Cushman said.
The Centers for Disease Control late last month issued new guidance that fully vaccinated health care workers who got the omicron COVID-19 variant didn’t have to face work restrictions if they had no symptoms.
On Monday, Britain’s health secretary said the United Kingdom is likely to do away with its own health care worker mandate.
What’s at stake
Last year, New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric hospital, received $38 million in federal payments. Glencliff received $7 million. The county nursing homes were budgeted to receive $111 million in federal subsidies to support their programs.
Leaders of both groups warned they could lose those grants if the state tried to block the federal mandate.
“This would raise a whole number of problems, potentially putting the Medicaid match for the nursing homes at risk,” said James Monahan, a lobbyist for the counties.
Critics of the proposed change note that if this happened, taxpayers would have to make up the difference.
Joseph Caristi, chief financial officer for both the New Hampshire Hospital and Glencliff Home, said the vaccine mandate restriction for workers would apply to all immunizations, not just COVID-19.
Potentially, this could put state institutions at risk of losing their accreditation, since employees routinely have been required to get other vaccinations, he said.
Florida has passed a state law outlawing vaccine mandates for all employers, and Cushman said leaders in the Tenth Amendment Center advised her a court was more likely to give more weight to a state law than a federal rule.
Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said his panel will make a recommendation on the bill next Tuesday.
The latest hearing continued a parade of COVID-focused legislation in the first month of the legislative session.
The same House committee on Tuesday also reviewed bills to block all state and federal COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates (HB 1224), outlaw vaccine passports (HB 1099) and prevent someone’s vaccination status from impacting the health care they received (HB 1003).