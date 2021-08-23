Leading House and Senate Republican budget writers are warning hospital administrators that they should huddle with employees and think seriously before imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition of employment.
The Legislative Fiscal Committee approved a $3 million federal grant for the state’s 13 critical access hospitals to continue testing and cover other expenses in response to the virus.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, tried to table the item for a month to obtain a legal opinion on whether the panel could deny federal dollars to any hospital that put an employee vaccine mandate in place.
The bid failed, 7-3, though it had the support of Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
“This is a huge issue and we need our hospitals to be partners of this and not be adversaries of a workforce that should know whether or not they need to get the vaccine,” Edwards said.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said he received complaints from employees worried whether the mandate could cost them their jobs.
Morse said given an ongoing workforce shortage in health care, he questioned if some financially strapped hospitals could risk losing essential workers by requiring vaccines.
“I think many are probably going to say they can’t afford to lose any employees,” Morse said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the critical access hospitals are mostly in rural areas and need the COVID-19 relief dollars to remain viable.
They should not be made a pawn in this ongoing debate over vaccines, she said.
“Just as we have not imposed limits on business and what they think is appropriate for them to do, it would be wrong to provide limitations on these separate cases,” Soucy said. “I am certain they are going to make very careful decisions for their workforces.”
Vaccine freedom law
Gov. Chris Sununu signed an immunization freedom law (HB 220) that bans requiring a COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into public buildings, including state college and universities.
The Republican-led Legislature amended the original bill, however, to exempt from the ban all health care settings, including state-run hospitals and county nursing homes, along with all public schools and child care programs.
In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Care System on Aug. 3 became the first to announce a vaccine mandate for all its 13,000 employees, effective on Sept. 30.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association issued a statement endorsing the move; administrators at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and Memorial Hospital in North Conway have announced mandates as well for their own staff.
State laws governing all immunizations, including COVID-19, permit anyone to seek an exemption from a vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons.
“We need the messaging to get out there that employees do have options,” Morse said.
NHHA President and CEO Stephen Ahnen said the leaders of all 26 acute-care hospitals will make individual decisions in consultation with stakeholders, but he expected most of them would eventually adopt a mandate.
“Three weeks ago we had 25 hospitalizations due to COVID-19; as I speak today we are up to 87 patients. This surge is real, the threat from the delta variant needs to be taken seriously and the science tells us the best defense for our patients and our health care heroes on the front lines is for all our staff to get vaccinated,” Ahnen said.
The hospital lobby leader also said it’s not a violation of the federal HPPA law to ask hospital employees to show proof of their vaccination status.
But Edwards said these essential health care workers shouldn’t have to give up their individual rights in order to work in the field.
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said he agreed with Edwards philosophically, but he didn’t believe the fiscal panel was the proper place to make a “policy” decision over mandating vaccines for hospital staff.