Michael Burkett of Hudson says he’s refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Jan. 4 under the Biden vaccine mandate, he will lose his construction job.
“I’ve been there 32 years. I don’t blame them for it,” said Burkett, one of a few dozen opponents to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate who testified before a legislative study committee Monday in Concord.
The six-person House and Senate panel is looking into “medical interventions including immunizations” and by Dec. 1 has to complete a report with any recommendations for 2022 legislation.
The committee was created in a new state law that prevents anyone from being forced to be vaccinated in order to get a “public benefit” such as public assistance or admittance into a public building. The law exempts schools, day care centers and health care providers.
“We are all living under a cloud of suppression it seems with no end in sight,” Burkett said. “I am one of many who is not willing to accept the new norm as normal.”
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, authored the new law and chaired the study committee.
He said 32 proposed bills have been offered for next year’s session that deal with vaccines, COVID-19 and related topics.
This “public input session” was one of the first in which citizens testified inside Representatives Hall, the chamber for the House of Representatives, since the pandemic began.
Organizers set aside one section in the historic chamber where members of the public had to wear masks; the public could choose to wear a mask or not in the other sections of the chamber.
Last spring, the 24-person state Senate met several times in the House chamber, which seats 400.
Mandate supporters
Dr. David Strang of Gilmanton said he’s worked 32 years in emergency medicine.
“If the vaccines don’t protect against contracting the virus, prevent deaths from the virus, then what good are they?” Strang told the committee.
Louise Spencer with Kent Street Coalition, a liberal interest group, said “vaccines are patriotic” and she hoped her group’s work would encourage as many as possible to get a shot.
“What I would like to see coming out of this committee is a strong policy statement that the state of New Hampshire supports vaccines,” Spencer said.
Outside the State House, about two dozen activists held signs in favor of vaccine mandates.
Dr. Lyn Lindpaintner worked in internal medicine as a geriatric specialist and said much of the fear over the vaccine can be traced to the reality that research into immunizations is always subject to change.
“The science evolves slowly and that can make for some very confusing messaging,” Lindpaintner said. “The vaccines are the best protection that we have.”
Dr. Randy Hayes is a retired family physician from Concord.
“The fact of the matter is there are an ample number of people who are unvaccinated and are circulating in the community without wearing masks,” Hayes said. “Why does personal choice and freedom trump medical safety?”
The committee is holding a second session to take public comment on Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m.