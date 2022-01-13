The U.S. Supreme Court paused implementation of a vaccine-or-test rule for large businesses that would have affected hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire workers.
In a separate ruling Thursday, the court allowed a vaccine requirement for health care workers to go forward.
After President Joe Biden announced vaccine requirements for health care workers and federal contractors, and a vaccine-or-test requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees, state attorneys general including New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined lawsuits to block the rules.
In December, an appeals court allowed the mandate to go forward, set to take effect Feb. 9. The Supreme Court placed a “stay” on the rule on Thursday, again preventing its implementation.
The arguments in the majority opinion and the dissent show the conservative and liberal justices’ disagreement on whether COVID-19 is an “occupational” hazard that can be regulated by the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and whether the Biden administration had the authority to make workplace safety rules for a hazard that exists outside workplaces.
“Permitting OSHA to regulate the hazards of daily life — simply because most Americans have jobs and face those same risks while on the clock — would significantly expand OSHA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization,” the decision read.
The option for employers to offer regular testing and require masks for unvaccinated employees did not grant workers enough autonomy, the majority opinion read, because employers are not required to offer the testing option.
The conservative justices in the 6-3 majority argued a vaccine mandate was unlike any earlier OSHA regulation, because it does not stay at work. Workers cannot take off a vaccine like they would another piece of safety equipment, the majority opinion read, echoing earlier arguments from an appeals court judge who also opposed the rule.
In statements following the ruling, Gov. Chris Sununu and Rep. Chris Pappas both said they appreciated the decision.
Sununu said he thought the rule would have worsened worker shortages by prompting unvaccinated people to leave their jobs at large companies to seek employment at companies too small to be subject to the vaccine-or-test rules.
Pappas said he thought the rule needed to be refined, that it was too confusing in its current form and not realistic to expect employers to figure out how to implement it and sort out workplace testing.
“It’s welcome news for New Hampshire’s small businesses that this standard has been put on hold,” Pappas said in a statement. “I continue to urge the administration to revise its approach so that we do not place unworkable or unnecessarily burdensome requirements on businesses who are still struggling to recover from the ongoing pandemic.”
Both Sununu and Pappas said they encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health care rule stands
The Supreme Court let stand the rule to require hospitals and other health care providers to make sure their employees are vaccinated, or lose federal funding.
Most of New Hampshire’s hospitals implemented vaccine requirements months ago.
While many hospitals and nursing homes already require vaccinations, HCA Healthcare hospitals Parkland Medical Center in Derry, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester and Portsmouth Regional Hospital are not yet requiring vaccinations.
The rule could impact as many as 63,000 Granite Staters who work at hospitals and outpatient medical centers, and another 13,000 who work at nursing homes. Hospital and nursing home leaders say their workers are already very likely to be vaccinated, with facilities that have their own mandates reporting vaccination rates above 90%.
The Supreme Court ruling Thursday means all of New Hampshire’s hospital and nursing home staff will have to require their staff to be vaccinated, except those with medical contraindications or religious exemptions.
Some worried the ruling would push unvaccinated health care workers to seek work in other fields, at a time when hospitals can ill afford to lose staff. But hospital leaders around the state have said that their vaccine mandates resulted in very few resignations.