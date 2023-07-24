FILE PHOTO: Children aged 5 to 11 receive booster vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwenksville

Rachel Wasserman, 8, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., May 19, 2022.

 HANNAH BEIER/REUTERS

The political maelstrom swirling around coronavirus vaccines may be to blame for a higher rate of excess deaths among registered Republicans in Ohio and Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published Monday.

The report in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine underscores the partisan divide over coronavirus vaccines that have saved lives but continued to roil American politics even as the pandemic has waned.