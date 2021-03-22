CONCORD – The new state-managed vaccination scheduling system had a rocky rollout Monday morning.
On the first day all those over 50 years old could sign up for the vaccine under Phase 2B, many residents said during the first few hours that they were having difficulty signing up.
“Trying to sign up on NH's snazzy new vaccination registration site. Several tries since it opened, and still…,” reported Eve Porter-Zuckerman on Twitter.
Gov. Chris Sununu said there were glitches early on, but state information technology officials had gotten a handle on the problems.
“An unprecedented volume of web traffic was experienced this morning, a good sign that Granite Staters are ready and eager to receive their vaccine, which did cause some to experience delays,” Sununu said in a statement.
“Registrations have been accepted and continue to be processed at an increasing pace, with over 35,000 having scheduled an appointment within the first three hours.”
Also on Monday, school officials confirmed they had cancelled all classes in Concord because so many teachers and staff had called in sick after getting the vaccine shots over the weekend.
The school district had sponsored a vaccine schedule for teachers at the state-run facility in the parking lot of the Steeplegate Mall in the state's capital city on Sunday.
New Hampshire was one of only nine states to allow the federal government to manage its scheduling through the Vaccine Immunization Management System (VAMS).
In the early going, there were glitches with that as well.
More than 25,000 residents who had signed up for shot appointments lost them when they tried, as the state advised them, to register for earlier, available times.
In response, Sununu announced two months ago that it was devising a state-run scheduling system to replace it.
Sununu said the new system was the Vaccine Immunization Navigation Interface or VINI. "Vini will get it done for you," Sununu said.
The governor said he decided not to begin the new program until Monday until all the other earlier phases had been completed for those over 65 years old, first responders, residents and staff in long-term care settings.
Sununu had been confident about rollout
Last week, Sununu said the state was confident it would be willing to handle the interest for this new group over 50, the largest phase for the vaccine since it began.
“So folks shouldn’t worry about having to be just the first one in line. There’s going to be plenty of room for everyone,” Sununu said last week. “Everyone doesn’t need to rush into the system at 8 a.m. on the 22nd.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig urged residents to be patient.
"I'm trying to sign up for my vaccine this morning like so many others, and I'm also having issues registering. I encourage everyone to keep trying (I will be!) — the more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get through this pandemic,” Craig tweeted.
At about 9 a.m., the state acknowledged on vaccines.nh.gov that there were problems.
“The site is currently experiencing technical delays. Registrations may still be processed, but at a slower pace,” the state website advised. “We are working diligently to address these issues and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
“We sincerely apologize for any delays you may be experiencing.”
By 10 a.m., many were reporting that after numerous attempts, they were able to get through to schedule an initial shot.
“It took me 7 or 8 attempts; finally got through the process and selected an appointment. (It) took 15-20 minutes for the appointment to be confirmed,” Martha Laflamme, tweeted. “In all, a frustrating experience, 2.5 hours of time. I hope the governor doesn’t try and say everything went well."
State Democratic leaders blamed Sununu for the fits and starts.
"This is now the second time that Governor Sununu has promised a seamless vaccine registration process for Granite Staters and failed to deliver. The Governor’s inability to create a working, effective registration system is unacceptable,” said Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua.
“There are still hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters who will need to sign up for the vaccine, and Governor Sununu needs to figure out a way to address these problems immediately.”
The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through vaccines.nh.gov. Residents can still call 211 to schedule an appointment, though there were reports Monday morning that residents were unable to get through to the telephone service.