Vaccinations will be mandatory for nursing home workers following an announcement from the president this week, but nursing home leaders in New Hampshire say sympathetic conversations with hesitant staff are still key to getting more of them vaccinated.
Taking concerns seriously and countering misinformation helped convince hesitant staff to get vaccinated at Hackett Hill Nursing Home in Manchester, said director Heidi Forrence, with staff getting the shots instead of leaving to find other jobs.
Hackett Hill’s parent company announced a vaccination requirement earlier this month, but Forrence said the mandate could not be the only tool used to persuade people to take vaccinations.
“You can’t just say. ‘You have to do this,’ ” Forrence said. “You have to listen to them, because of course it’s concerning.”
Nursing home companies and other state governments have begun to require vaccinations for all their staff. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that all nursing homes that get federal funds will be required to have their staff fully vaccinated.
New Hampshire facilities already had been nudging their staffs to get vaccinated this summer, with some creating incentives for vaccination and others coming out with requirements.
Staff at Merrimack County’s nursing home and assisted living facility were given a vaccination requirement earlier this week.
The Sullivan County Nursing Home has been offering cash incentives for staff to get vaccinated. Several workers there got vaccinated after the incentive was announced, administrator Ted Purdy said.
Purdy said he thought the new federal mandate would not push staff away from nursing homes. The sector has been dealing with a staffing crunch for years, and some have worried that vaccination requirements will become another factor pushing people away from the difficult, often low-paying work of caring for elders and vulnerable people.
But Purdy said setting the expectation that staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 could help. Nursing home staff are required to get flu shots every year, he said — and most years, 95% of Purdy’s staff in Sullivan County get those vaccines.
“I expect most people will comply,” Purdy said of the new mandate.
After the mandate for Hackett Hill’s parent company came down earlier this month, Forrence said, there was some pushback.
After the initial announcement of the company’s requirement, Forrence said one-on-one conversations to address concerns and debunk myths helped people feel comfortable getting the shots. By Monday, everyone at the company’s nursing homes without a medical exemption or deeply-held religious belief will have had at least one shot.
“I do think the most important thing is just listening to them and having that ability to express what their fears are,” Forrence said.
One temporary staff person decided to leave Hackett Hill rather than get vaccinated, Forrence said. But Forrence said she convinced the others to get their shots by listening to their concerns and working with a doctor to provide factual information that addressed their worries.
“With the amount of social media out there, people get caught up, especially the younger population,” she said.