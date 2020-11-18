Vaccine trials bring hope for some, worry for others

Lori Tyler Gula is willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to the general public.
In fact, the 52-year-old Lee woman is so supportive of the vaccination effort that she volunteered to participate in clinical trials for an AstraZeneca vaccine.
Gula said she agreed to enroll in the study to do her part, especially as her parents are in their 70s and her father suffers from COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“I know that for them, if they were to get COVID, that it would probably be a death sentence just because of my father. If there’s anything I can do on my part to get a vaccine into the market to help people, I’m going to do it,” she said.
Gula, one of approximately 30,000 participants in the study, received her first injection on Tuesday as part of the double-blind trial. Gula doesn’t know if she received the investigational vaccine or a placebo, but she said she felt similar to the way she reacts when she receives a flu shot.
Gula said she had chills, felt achy and had a headache in the hours after receiving the shot. By Wednesday morning she was feeling much better.
“The fact that I had all these immediate symptoms that were so similar to the flu vaccine I thought perhaps I got the real vaccine, but I really don’t know,” she said.
According to United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca, participants are being randomly assigned to receive two injections of either the investigational vaccine or placebo four weeks apart. In a randomized double-blind study like this one, neither the participants or experimenters know who is receiving the actual vaccine.
Interim data on the study may be released by December.
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its American partner Pfizer reportedly plan to seek emergency use of their vaccine in the United States on Friday. The companies reported Wednesday that the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing illness.
Moderna also has had promising results with its study. The drug maker reported this week that its vaccine's effectiveness also approached 95%.
Would you take it?
Experts say health care workers and those who are most vulnerable will likely be the first to get the vaccine once it’s approved. The vaccine will eventually make its way to the general population.
Fred Pineau, 71, of Stratham, has a heart condition and is considered at a higher risk for the virus. He said he will follow the science when it comes to getting the vaccine.
“If people like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and the other leading scientists come out and they really are behind this, I trust their opinion. If they’re solidly behind it then I’d be willing to get it right away,” he said.
Caitlin Enos, a registered nurse who works at a hospital, said she likely will be required to get vaccinated for her job.
“I don’t think that I’ll get a choice," said Enos, 33, of Brentwood. "Admittedly, if I wasn’t (a nurse) I might let other people who need it first get it. I’m not against it either way, but I know we’re going to get a very limited amount, and I don’t want to be a healthy person who takes it from someone,” she said.
Rose MacDougall, 51, of Fremont, said she wants the vaccine as soon as it’s available.
“If the surgeon general is saying that he and his family are getting this shot, I feel pretty confident. I would hate to think that the medical community would try to fleece us. I’m confident,” she said.
Reports that two of the vaccines have been 95% effective in trials is all John Emerson, 42, of Candia, needed to hear.
“I’ll take it,” he said.
Margaret Demopoulos, 56, of Durham said she will wait and see.
“It’s being pushed through too fast,” she said.
Lisa Nigl, 56, of Raymond, also isn’t ready to jump on board.
“Side effects concern me. I have health issues, so that definitely concerns me,” she said.
Exeter resident Sara Nelson said she hopes those who need the vaccine most get it first, but she hasn’t made up her mind about whether she’ll take it.
“A little further down the road I think I’ll have a better opinion,” she said.
Unfortunately, Pineau said, the vaccine and the pandemic in general have become politicized.
“We’re living in a time where politicization affects almost everything. It frightens me that we’re split into two camps now and we shouldn’t be that way. We’re all Americans,” he said.