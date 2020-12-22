The Valley Street jail recently put several inmates in isolation after 10 reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but they have not been tested, the jail superintendent said.
Superintendent Willie Scurry said the decision not to test followed a consultation with the jail’s medical staff.
He said the jail reacted quickly when the inmates submitted sick slips — three on one day and seven the next — and put the 10 under quarantine and medical monitoring.
“We’re definitely on top of it,” Scurry said.
The news comes as the Merrimack and Strafford county jails and prison facilities in Concord and Berlin struggle with outbreaks of COVID-19.
In a statement, the ACLU-New Hampshire said outbreaks have been detected in facilities that test. The ACLU said it’s not clear whether tests are available at Valley Street jail, which holds inmates and pretrial detainees in Hillsborough County.
“It is critical that any resident of a detention facility be given the opportunity to take a COVID-19 test if that resident has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or was exposed to someone who has tested positive, consistent with CDC Guidance,” said ACLU Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette in a statement. “It is not clear that this is happening currently at the Valley Street Jail — the state’s largest jail.”
Scurry said some tests have been administered in the past, but he did not provide details. Nor did he provide any reasoning for not testing inmates with symptoms whom the jail quarantines.
On Tuesday, 210 inmates were at the jail. He said the jail requires inmates and staff to wear masks and maintain social distance. Anyone entering the jail, including inmates who go on a court date, is quarantined for 14 days.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that one in five state and federal prisoners has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a rate more than four times the general population.
More than 1,700 prisoners have died of the disease. The news organization reported that some jails don’t do testing so they don’t have to provide care.
The Associated Press report involved the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization that covers the criminal justice system.
The CDC recommends that corrections staff and inmates with COVID-19 systems be referred to a health care provider for evaluation and testing. People with exposure to the virus should also be tested, the CDC said.
It also recommends temperature screening and other symptom checks. And the CDC said that testing strategies should be made in collaboration with state and local health authorities.
New Hampshire health officials report an outbreak of 39 cases at the Merrimack County jail as of Tuesday and 36 at the Strafford County jail. The totals include both inmates and staff.
The state Department of Corrections reported 121 active cases at the State Prison for Men on Tuesday; 75 at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility.
Six state inmates have been hospitalized, according to Corrections Department spokesman Tina Thurber.
Inmate Joe Mills contacted a reporter to say he moved into a quarantine on Dec. 3 and was released 13 days later.
He said the prison used an old dining hall. He said the food was bad, they couldn’t get a change of clothes, they couldn’t get playing cards or books to pass the time, and some of his personal items such as clothes got lost.
“It was more like a punishment how they treated us,” Mills said. He is back on his unit. He said some inmates are afraid to report symptoms for fear of isolation or quarantine.
Thurber said the Corrections Department has been preparing for a surge for months.
Residents are triaged into quarantine or medical isolation, and she said inmates have access to television, Sudoku, word games and other appropriate distraction tools.
The inmates are closely monitored by medical and mental health staff, and they have access to the grievance process and request slips, she said.
“It has been a team effort and now more than ever as we execute the plans we have been working on for months — the support and trust of the public is appreciated,” Thurber said in an email.