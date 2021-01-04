Fifty-one inmates at the Valley Street jail in Manchester and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and the results of a facility-wide test are pending, Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry announced on Monday.
Scurry gave his most detailed accounting of testing yet at the state's largest jail, which last week was harshly criticized by a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge who cited a cavalier attitude among jail officials toward the disease.
During an hours-long hearing, information surfaced about nearly non-existent testing for inmates, a high rate of infection among staff, and jail operations that do not conform to state and federal guidelines for COVID-19.
In an email to the New Hampshire Union Leader on Monday, Scurry said testing took place on Dec. 29 and 31 for two units at the jail. And on Sunday, the New Hampshire National Guard tested the remainder of the jail population. Results of the Sunday test are pending.
"The health, safety and well-being of staff, inmates and attorneys are of utmost importance as is the health, safety and well-being of the family and friends of staff, inmates and attorneys," Scurry said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will provide an update on Tuesday, spokesman Jake Leon said.
"We are still verifying the results and can confirm additional cases associated with the facility," he wrote in an email.
According to Scurry:
- The jail tested all 40 inmates at 2D, one of the jail's quarantine wards, on Dec. 29. It followed up with testing 21 inmates on 1E on Dec. 31.
- Approximately 25 staff members are currently out of work due to COVID-19. Several are due back within the coming days. The numbers vary slightly from last week, when Scurry said that 22 staff members were battling COVID-19 and 37 had tested positive.
- State health officials have made several recommendations to the jail based on CDC guidelines. Last week, Scurry testified that the jail does not follow all CDC guidelines for correctional facilizes.
- Staff from both the Manchester Health Department and state Department of Health and Human Services have visited the jail, Scurry said. "Both agencies have and continue to collaborate with HCDOC," he wrote.
The state's largest jail, Valley Street jail is the fifth correctional facility to experience a COVID-19 outbreak. State prisons for men in Concord and Berlin have an outbreak, as do jails in Merrimack and Strafford counties.
Meanwhile, during a court hearing on Monday, a defense lawyer pleaded to have his client released from the jail before trial, citing 30 inmates with the disease.
"For lack of a better description -- and I say it respectfully -- Hillsborough County House of Correction is a disaster," Adam Bernstein said. The case on Monday dealt with pretrial release for Rafi Gil-Perez, 21, who is healthy and faces several first-degree assault charges.
In his hearing last week, Temple cautioned that not every inmate suffering from an illness should be granted bail, and medical wards in jails and prison can address basic health care needs.
The hearing last week led to the release of William James, 37, on pretrial home confinement; James suffers from hepatitis-C.
The prosecutor in the Gil-Perez case, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Brian Greklek-McKeon, said the defendant is at no higher risk for COVID-19 than anyone else in the community.
As of late Monday afternoon, Temple had not made a decision.