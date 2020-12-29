Two inmates at the Valley Street jail have tested positive for COVID-19 amid calls for more testing and concerns about the laxity of quarantines at the state’s largest county jail.
In an email, Superintendent Willie Scurry said two inmates recently tested positive, but when asked, he did not provide further details, including their current medical condition and the number of inmates who have been tested. Nor did he respond to a question about whether any staff have contracted COVID-19.
Valley Street jail, which houses Hillsborough County inmates, is the third in the state to report cases of COVID-19 recently. Merrimack and Strafford County jails recently have reported outbreaks — cases where the virus is being transmitted between multiple clusters of three or more infected people.
“We are testing (inmates) at the discretion of our medical providers,” Scurry wrote in an email.
It’s unclear what medical providers Scurry was referring to. The jail has a medical director on staff who is a registered nurse. It also has a contract with American Institutional Medical Group to provide physician services to the jail.
Two lawyers told the Union Leader their clients are housed with sick inmates but have not been tested.
Sarah Rothman, managing attorney for the Manchester public defender office, said her client was sharing a cell with someone who was sick. Then her client, Jose Gonzalez, 43, got sick.
The only care he received was a daily temperature check, Rothman said. He is improving but has asthma, Rothman said.
Rothman said all inmates at the jail should be tested, but the state Department of Health and Human Services has told her office that the jail refused to grant it access.
Scurry wrote that he has been corresponding with city and state health officials, but he did not answer a question about whether the jail is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines. The CDC recommends testing any inmate who has symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the disease.
State and city health officials said they are “consulting” with the jail. The state has provided supplies, rapid tests and instructions for conducting tests using the supplies, said spokesman Jake Leon. He said the Manchester Health Department is the lead agency working with the facility.
Philip Alexakos, the city’s deputy health director, said in an email last week that his office was working with the jail and responds to complaints in a “supportive capacity” on behalf of DHHS.
“We’ve seen across the country what happens when the virus spreads across correctional facilities: lots of cases, lots of deaths. Without some changes, I’m worried that’s going to happen here,” said Melissa Davis, a University of New Hampshire law professor who runs the school’s Criminal Practice Clinic.
Davis said eight residents of the 1D unit have COVID-like symptoms. They have not been tested but have been confined to their cells for 22 hours a day. Meanwhile, they share air in the unit with healthy inmates, Davis said.
She said some inmates don’t report symptoms because they don’t want to be confined to their cells.
Rothman reported 17 or 18 inmates in quarantine on Unit 2D. She believes the jail only tests inmates whose lawyers have sought a bail hearing over COVID-related issues.
On Wednesday morning, a Valley Street jail inmate with COVID-19 goes before a judge in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua, where his lawyer wants him released on bail.
In a filing dated Dec. 23, public defender Elliot Friedman wrote that his client, William James, is in a unit with several inmates who have COVID-19 symptoms.
The inmates haven’t been tested, segregated or hospitalized. Instead, they are confined to their cells, Friedman wrote. Then on Monday, Friedman followed up to say that James had tested positive.
“Mr. James is not asking for a ‘get out of jail free card.’ He recognizes that he may well need to return to the jail once the COVID risk subsides,” Friedman wrote before the diagnosis. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments for his bail at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Also, Scurry will appear before Hillsborough County commissioners at their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where he likely will provide a status report.
County Commission Chairman Toni Pappas referred questions about specifics of testing, quarantine and treatment to Scurry.
But she said she wants the jail to follow CDC guidelines. She said the jail is awaiting test kits from the state.