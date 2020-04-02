Young adults who vape are putting themselves at risk for COVID-19, a Catholic Medical Center cardiologist warns.
“Anything that compromises lung function and causes inflammation in the lungs is a huge risk,” said Dr. James Flynn, a cardiologist at CMC’s New England Heart & Vascular Institute.
Flynn said people who vape and use e-cigarettes should be concerned about the community spread of coronavirus.
“I think the big risk is that a lot of young people feel invincible, and they are under the impression that young people don’t get sick with COVID-19. This is false,” said Flynn, president of the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Heart Association.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has reported that one fifth of infected people between the ages of 20 to 44 have been hospitalized.
“Vaping, smoking or inhaling other irritants causes lung inflammation at any age and potentially puts people at higher risk of complications from infection, regardless of age,” Flynn said.