Vermont health officials announced this week that all non-essential travel in and out of the state now requires a 14-day quarantine to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases outside the Green Mountain State.
Vermont suspended all leisure travel in and out of the state this week as neighboring New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts are experiencing a rise in active COVID-19 cases.
The restrictions mean that any Vermonter who leaves the state for non-essential business must be quarantined for 14 days upon return.
That quarantine can be cut to seven days if the traveler gets a negative PCR test. All visitors from other states coming into Vermont for extended stays must either first quarantine for 14 days, or seven days and provide a negative PCR test.
The restrictions are a bit different for people living along the Vermont/New Hampshire border, though. Vermont allows for essential trips across the state for school, medical appointments, work, grocery shopping and parental visitation.
Walter Martone, the chairman of the Springfield, Vt., Select Board, said the new restrictions have people in his town worried.
“It bothers me. I’m used to doing a whole lot of stuff over there,” Martone said.
“This whole thing’s got people very, very nervous.”
Springfield residents typically head across the Connecticut River to go to either Claremont or Keene for shopping trips, meals and other business.
“Claremont has Home Depot, Runnings, Walmart. You’ve got a lot of things there we don’t have any access to unless we want to drive to Burlington,” Martone said.
Burlington is a two-hour drive from Springfield, whereas Claremont is about a 20-minute drive.
Nick Koloski, a Claremont city councilor and owner of a restaurant and an escape room business, said he’s seen parts of his business already drop drastically this year because of the pandemic.
“Our escape room has dropped 54 percent,” Koloski said.
Koloski said New Hampshire is already regulating restaurants, requiring distancing, personal protective equipment, capacity limits, in some cases dividers, and now data collection for contact tracing.
“We have people telling us, when we ask for a contact number on the back of the receipt, that the other places they go no one asks, to which we state we didn’t make the rule. We are just following it,” Koloski said.
Still, he sees people and some businesses allowing for overcrowding, which could exacerbate the spread of the illness.
“In our area I am seeing overcrowding in places,” Koloski said. “It’s concerning where we are telling people to please take a seat and follow guidelines and the responses we get are like they have never heard this before.”