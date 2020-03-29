Vermont announced last week that it will soon be expanding its testing to include state residents with mild and moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
In a memo posted Friday, the Vermont Department of Health said the expansion should happen in the near future. Residents will still have to go through their doctor to get tested, and asymptomatic people will not be tested, the Health Department said.
New Hampshire continues to restrict testing to healthcare workers/first responders and their families, people living in health care settings, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and patients who had close contact with large numbers of people.
In comments reported by the news website VTDIGGER, Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the enhanced testing protocol will draw down supplies more rapidly, but the benefit of earlier testing outweighs slowing the pace later on.
“We have people in high places that actually have some connection to Vermont and actually have some understanding of what Vermont is going through,” he said in VTDIGGER.
New Hampshire has about twice the population of Vermont, while the numbers of residents with COVID-19 are about equal: 258 in New Hampshire as of Sunday compared to 235 in Vermont.
According to an article published last week by Vox, New Hampshire ranks 13th among the states and District of Columbia in per capita testing. Vermont ranks fourth behind New York, Washington and Louisiana.
New Hampshire health officials have not responded to an email seeking comment.